Yardbarker
Steelers Are Underdogs Week 1
It’s officially less than one week until the NFL resumes, and fans everywhere are trying to see how their team should stack up. This should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the 2021 NFL season, but the Steelers are underdogs. When Pittsburgh travels to Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 11, they will see a familiar foe; their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has done historically well against the Bengals, but the returning AFC champions want nothing more than to beat Tomlin and company to begin their season.
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
Neal Brown costs West Virginia with decision to punt
Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31 in the Backyard Brawl matchup between the rivals on Thursday, and Neal Brown sure didn’t help matters later in the game. West Virginia took a 31-24 lead early in the fourth quarter and then got a stop. The Mountaineers got the ball back and moved to midfield. Rather than go for it on 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 48 with 6:17 left, Brown chose to punt.
Matt LaFleur has a stern message for Packers' wide receiver room
Following preseason, the Green Bay Packers don’t yet have a clear-cut number one wide receiver. With the departure of Davante Adams this offseason, head coach Matt LaFleur is expecting someone in the wide receiver corps to step up this season and be a leader on the team. The Packers are mixing veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb with rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Detroit rookie Jameson Williams' early return could reward fantasy owners
Fantasy owners who took a chance on Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams might be rewarded with an early return. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters Williams is "so gifted from a genetic standpoint, once he keeps that consistency going, it actually could accelerate that return that we’re thinking."
