Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity
(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
thecentersquare.com
Republicans bash Elections Commission request for internal inspector
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol are pretty much dismissing the idea of an inspector general at the state’s Elections Commission from the start. Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe on Wednesday asked the Legislature for $1.3 million to create a new inspector general’s office...
thecentersquare.com
Arizona campaign finance initiative certified for the November ballot
This November, Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative that would require donors to political campaigns to disclose the original source of the money, if the donation goes above a certain threshold. There are 10 statewide ballot measures on the Arizona ballot. The campaign finance initiative, if approved by voters,...
thecentersquare.com
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
thecentersquare.com
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
thecentersquare.com
Kemp signs another gas tax holiday extension that expires on Oct. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has again extended the suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the taxes and extend a supply chain state of emergency. The orders are valid through Oct. 12. Kemp first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Jeff Smith spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $502,238 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jeff Smith has spent more than any other Democrat. Smith is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 31 and is running for re-election in 2022. Smith raised $219,569 and...
thecentersquare.com
Texas smashes tax revenue collection totals in fiscal 2022, up 26% from 2021
(The Center Square) – Texas’ fiscal 2022 tax revenues and its monthly revenue for August broke records and predicted forecasts, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Revenues continue to outpace even our most recent forecast as All Funds tax collections closed the fiscal year $841 million above the projection in our Certification Revenue Estimate,” Hegar said.
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayer funding feeding Maine slaughterhouse expansions
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funds to expand slaughterhouses and meat processing amid concerns that there aren't enough facilities in the state to feed the market. The $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed equally to five businesses to upgrade or...
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin to cut red tape to reduce teacher vacancies
(The Center Square) – To reduce the number of teacher vacancies, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive that will cut red tape that is making it difficult for qualified people to get teaching jobs. “We will let high-quality teachers teach,” the governor said in a news conference on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Illinois woman joins lawsuits against Lyft for failure to protect passengers and drivers
(The Center Square) – The rideshare company Lyft is being sued by 17 people, including an Illinois woman, claiming the company is not protecting passengers and drivers from physical and sexual assaults. During a Zoom news conference Wednesday, several victims detailed attacks on them. Chicago resident Stella Grant said...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania tax revenue estimates down $150M
(The Center Square) – With the state budget finalized and federal student loan changes announced, Pennsylvania's Independent Fiscal Office revised its revenue estimates for the general fund down by about $150 million for fiscal year 2022-23. The revised estimates show a $100 million increase from the sales tax. However,...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan students' test scores still lagging
(The Center Square) – Two years after Michigan shuttered in-person learning at schools because of COVID-19, state and federal test scores show that students’ learning still hasn’t recovered. The 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress says about 41.6% of third graders tested proficient in English Language...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich
Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
thecentersquare.com
New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
thecentersquare.com
Report reveals force used in 1% of arrest incidents in Connecticut
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that Connecticut’s law enforcement agencies use force 1% of the time. The Institute of Municipal and Regional Policy used police use of force from across the state in its report. Kenneth Barone, associate director of the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, told The Center Square that the report was a challenge as it is the first of its kind and only the second state-wide analysis of use of force in the nation.
thecentersquare.com
Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan
(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
thecentersquare.com
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
Comments / 0