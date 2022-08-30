ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Rebecca Ann Smith

Rebecca A. Smith, 74, passed peacefully on August 24th, 2022, at her home in Clarksville, TN. She was born April 7, 1948, in Cadiz, KY to the late William Howard Skinner and Melba Adell Thomas Skinner. “Becky”, as she was fondly known, held many jobs throughout her life. She took...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Brittany Shane Workman Monday

A Celebration of Life service for Brittany Workman Monday, age 44, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, September 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Stephen Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Vanessa La’Rae Davila

Vanessa La’Rae Davila was born on July 8, 1990 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the union of Nowell Davila, Sr. and Catherine Alicia Davila. She departed this earthly life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Vanessa accepted Christ at an early age and united with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
clarksvillenow.com

Possumstock 2022 under way at Pope Farms, with 40 local bands | VIDEO

ASHLAND CITY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s homegrown music festival Possumstock is happening this weekend at Pope Farms in Ashland City. The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, features a wide variety of Clarksville and regional bands, vendors and artists. Here’s a look at Friday’s fun, featuring a sample of “Make Up Your Mind” by local band Tiffany Blue.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
clarksvillenow.com

Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend weather: Chance of storms for most of Labor Day weekend

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance that thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Labor Day weekend. While Friday should be beautiful, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day all bring a 40% to 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the high will drop...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy