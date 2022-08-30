Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Rebecca Ann Smith
Rebecca A. Smith, 74, passed peacefully on August 24th, 2022, at her home in Clarksville, TN. She was born April 7, 1948, in Cadiz, KY to the late William Howard Skinner and Melba Adell Thomas Skinner. “Becky”, as she was fondly known, held many jobs throughout her life. She took...
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
clarksvillenow.com
Brittany Shane Workman Monday
A Celebration of Life service for Brittany Workman Monday, age 44, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, September 5, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Bro. Stephen Ramsey will officiate. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
Vanessa La’Rae Davila
Vanessa La’Rae Davila was born on July 8, 1990 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the union of Nowell Davila, Sr. and Catherine Alicia Davila. She departed this earthly life on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee. Vanessa accepted Christ at an early age and united with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Possumstock 2022 under way at Pope Farms, with 40 local bands | VIDEO
ASHLAND CITY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville’s homegrown music festival Possumstock is happening this weekend at Pope Farms in Ashland City. The festival, which kicked off on Thursday, features a wide variety of Clarksville and regional bands, vendors and artists. Here’s a look at Friday’s fun, featuring a sample of “Make Up Your Mind” by local band Tiffany Blue.
clarksvillenow.com
City Council agrees to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former Clarksville employees
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has agreed to move forward with a study of COVID-19 hazard pay eligibility, also called premium pay, for former city employees. The debate over how the money was allocated continued at the council’s meeting on Thursday, with several people attending...
clarksvillenow.com
For 5th year in row, Clarksville carries home Warfield Shield, beating Rossview 35-10
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High School football and fans traveled to Rossview High School for the biggest rivalry game of the year, the battle for the Warfield Shield. The Wildcats retained possession of the Shield for the fifth straight contest, winning the game, 35-10. The game was a sellout with roughly 3,500 in attendance.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Possumstock, Downtown @ Sundown, Butterfly Festival
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s lots going on for Labor Day weekend, from new music to old music to the music of nature. Possumstock: This multi-day Clarksville-focused music festival with nearly 40 performers kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at Pope Farms in Ashland City. Tickets for the whole event are $60 at the gate. Day passes are $30. For the full schedule and details, go to the PossumStock website. For more information, call 931-241-2887.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery County with storms moving through area
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thunderstorms moving through the area could being heavy winds, and a Flood Advisory has been issued for Montgomery County. A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery and Stewart Counties through 3:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. NEWS ALERTS: To get...
clarksvillenow.com
Room for cars, but no turn lane: Why that happens on Rossview Road, Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville residents have questions about the lack of turn lanes in certain parts of the city, particularly on Rossview Road and on Ted Crozier Boulevard. The Clarksville Street Department has shared details on both, but also two other projects. While there appears to be...
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend weather: Chance of storms for most of Labor Day weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance that thunderstorms could disrupt outdoor plans on Labor Day weekend. While Friday should be beautiful, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day all bring a 40% to 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the high will drop...
Comments / 1