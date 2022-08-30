ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KSLTV

Utah community raises funds to protect school crossing guards

People in one Cache Valley community are working together to protect their crossing guards. This comes after one was struck in a hit and run. “I’m a grandparent and I walk some grandchildren to school every single morning,” said Jeanette Christenson. Christenson said her perspective of those normally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSLTV

Utahns look to escape the heat this Labor Day weekend

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A record-breaking heat wave is hitting Utah heading into Labor Day weekend, but that’s not stopping people from getting outside. If anything, it just takes a little more preparation. For many families, the holiday weekend means a chance to get outside and go camping.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah mourning loss of astronaut Don Lind from Apollo, Space Shuttle eras

LOGAN, Utah — Family of Utah astronaut Don Lind are in mourning after he died earlier this week while surrounded by family. He was 92. Lind trained with the legendary Apollo missions and later flew aboard the Space Shuttle. While he spent 21 years with NASA in Texas, he always considered Utah home. While he taught at Utah State University, his family said he’ll be remembered in part of what he taught as a father.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

UDOT, DPS reminding drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend

SANDY, Utah — As the state nears the end of the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period from Memorial Day to Labor Day where traffic fatalities almost double on Utah roads, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are reminding drivers to be safe this holiday weekend.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Nearly $2 million grant to support nature center in Cache Valley

Eleven acres were donated to the Stokes Nature Center nineteen years ago. This is a project they’ve been hoping for through much of that time that could finally get underway in just a few months. In the middle of a small town that like so many other places is...
POLITICS
KSLTV

First human case of West Nile virus for 2022 confirmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Public health officials have confirmed the first positive human case of West Nile virus in the state this year. The person is a male resident of the Weber-Morgan Health District, between the ages of 65 and 84. He is currently hospitalized with neuroinvasive West Nile virus.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KSLTV

UDOT warns of possible travel delays over Labor Day weekend

SANDY, Utah — As Utahns hit the road and say goodbye to summer this weekend, traffic engineers with the Utah Department of Transportation are warning of possible delays in a few spots. As travelers head out of town Friday afternoon and evening, UDOT said to expect the following delays:
UTAH STATE
