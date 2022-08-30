LOGAN, Utah — Family of Utah astronaut Don Lind are in mourning after he died earlier this week while surrounded by family. He was 92. Lind trained with the legendary Apollo missions and later flew aboard the Space Shuttle. While he spent 21 years with NASA in Texas, he always considered Utah home. While he taught at Utah State University, his family said he’ll be remembered in part of what he taught as a father.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO