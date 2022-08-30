Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah community raises funds to protect school crossing guards
People in one Cache Valley community are working together to protect their crossing guards. This comes after one was struck in a hit and run. “I’m a grandparent and I walk some grandchildren to school every single morning,” said Jeanette Christenson. Christenson said her perspective of those normally...
KSLTV
Utahns look to escape the heat this Labor Day weekend
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A record-breaking heat wave is hitting Utah heading into Labor Day weekend, but that’s not stopping people from getting outside. If anything, it just takes a little more preparation. For many families, the holiday weekend means a chance to get outside and go camping.
KSLTV
Utah mourning loss of astronaut Don Lind from Apollo, Space Shuttle eras
LOGAN, Utah — Family of Utah astronaut Don Lind are in mourning after he died earlier this week while surrounded by family. He was 92. Lind trained with the legendary Apollo missions and later flew aboard the Space Shuttle. While he spent 21 years with NASA in Texas, he always considered Utah home. While he taught at Utah State University, his family said he’ll be remembered in part of what he taught as a father.
KSLTV
Dead fish found on Utah shoreline, running out of cool water to survive
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Record high temperatures this late in the summer and low water levels are killing some of the fish in Utah waters. “We’ve been having some Kokanee salmon that have been popping up dead,” said Chris Penne with the Division of Wildlife Resources. Dozens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO, Utah — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they’ve tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. “I wouldn’t believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with...
KSLTV
For first time in 20-year history, Great Salt Lake Rowing Club can’t row on the lake
Record heat and extreme drought are making their presence known today in Utah and low water levels forcing a Utah rowing club to say goodbye to its regular practice spot. According to the team, this is the first time in their 20-year history they can’t row on the water.
KSLTV
UDOT, DPS reminding drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend
SANDY, Utah — As the state nears the end of the “100 Deadliest Days,” a period from Memorial Day to Labor Day where traffic fatalities almost double on Utah roads, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are reminding drivers to be safe this holiday weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Nearly $2 million grant to support nature center in Cache Valley
Eleven acres were donated to the Stokes Nature Center nineteen years ago. This is a project they’ve been hoping for through much of that time that could finally get underway in just a few months. In the middle of a small town that like so many other places is...
KSLTV
First human case of West Nile virus for 2022 confirmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Public health officials have confirmed the first positive human case of West Nile virus in the state this year. The person is a male resident of the Weber-Morgan Health District, between the ages of 65 and 84. He is currently hospitalized with neuroinvasive West Nile virus.
KSLTV
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) — As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres...
KSLTV
UDOT warns of possible travel delays over Labor Day weekend
SANDY, Utah — As Utahns hit the road and say goodbye to summer this weekend, traffic engineers with the Utah Department of Transportation are warning of possible delays in a few spots. As travelers head out of town Friday afternoon and evening, UDOT said to expect the following delays:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Vacation rental company’s abrupt closure is leaving some Rockport Reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Utah — A dispute between the State of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry, and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport’s marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look like...
Comments / 1