hoiabc.com
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
hoiabc.com
Sterling Middle School student receives small cut to forehead during fight Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools says a knife was not involved in a fight at Sterling Middle School Monday. A statement from district spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah says the fight broke out between a couple of students - but was quickly broken up - during the evacuation of the school because of a fire alarm.
Central Illinois Proud
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Two more teens arrested following Peoria Stadium fight
UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) — Peoria Police detectives have identified two more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium Friday night. According to a Peoria police press release, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested for mob action Tuesday. Both juveniles have been transported to the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.
wcbu.org
Peoria police chief promises 12 arrests in connection with Peoria Stadium fight
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says his department will arrest 12 people, one adult and 11 juveniles, that they believe are involved with the fight that interrupted Friday's Peoria High School season opener versus Metamora. None of their identities are available at this time. "We will continue to work with...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian dead after motorcycle crash in Bloomington Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after being hit by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington. According to Bloomington police, just before 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street for a crash. When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
Central Illinois Proud
Person shot in Bloomington Monday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was shot in Bloomington Monday morning and the incident is still under investigation. Bloomington Police responded to reports of a person shot Monday morning at approximately 9:42 a.m. The incident occurred at Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. At the scene, police found an...
wcbu.org
Man dead after early morning shooting
A man has died after an early morning shooting Saturday in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue, according to Peoria Police. Officers responded to the area around 6:24 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert notified them of 12 ammunition rounds fired in that area. According to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Police recover stolen car and firearm, arrest 2
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen car and firearm Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, with the assistance of the license plate reader system, near Shipman Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for Peoria attack with multiple weapons
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested Starr R. Walker, age 33, Sunday for an aggravated assault that left the victim hospitalized. Police were called to a local hospital at approximately 3:16 p.m. Sunday regarding an earlier assault. They located the male victim who displayed obvious signs of trauma and non-life-threatening injuries, including a stab wound to the hand.
Central Illinois Proud
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
