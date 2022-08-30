WATCH: Stephan Blaylock Talks Bowling Green, UCLA Forcing Turnovers

One of the Bruins' most experienced defensive backs shared his final thoughts heading into the season opener versus the Falcons.

UCLA football safety Stephan Blaylock spoke to reporters following Tuesday morning's practice session. Blaylock talked about what fans can expect from the Bruins’ new defense, the emphasis the new staff has placed on forcing turnovers, his 31-game start streak, passing the torch to Devin Kirkwood and the success of the scout team in emulating Bowling Green’s offense.



What are we going to see from this defense on Saturday?

Us being physical, us running to the ball, us playing together, us communicating and creating turnovers to get the ball back to our offense.

How much have the turnovers been emphasized during camp?

Since spring, really. Getting off the field, not being on the field too long, don't want to keep our offense cold, wanna get our playmakers out there and put points up on the board.

Take pride in 31 consecutive starts? You keep track?

No, I haven't. When they posted it, I wasn't surprised, but it was like, 'Oh, wow.' But nah, I see it as a good thing, just me staying healthy, playing the games, helping the guys out, so if anything, that.

How to limit Matt McDonald and the Bowling Green offense?

Stop them from keeping the play going. Once he's out the pocket, he's looking downfield to keep the play going, throw the ball still. So to stop him, I wanna say he's – they have many targets on offense, but he's the main threat on their offense.

Feel bad or happy when you force a fumble in practice and the ball carrier has to do rolls?

Oh yeah, it prepares them for Saturday cause they know, come Saturday, we can't have none of that cause it'll be rolls plus putting us back on the field, offense getting back – offense getting off the field. So it's good for us and it's great for them, helps them protect the ball more and it helps us get the ball out.

How good is Chase Artopoeus at imitating opposing QBs for the scout team?

Oh, great. And then he's a running threat, too, so. McDonald, he runs, but not like that. But Chase is great at keeping the play alive, throwing the ball downfield, putting up some shots for us, 50/50 balls with the scout receivers, so he's a great look for our defense.

McGovern say anything that has made you crack up?

Uh, he throws jokes out a lot, so I couldn't really recall just one thing.

Does he do that often or only once in a while?

Uh, you could say often cause we always have team defensive meetings and he's always talking. So he's always serious, but he'll make it funny every once in a while.

Devin Kirkwood's development over the past year?

Coming off this last season, just his leadership role. Even with him being a young guy, him helping the other younger guys and then also just the transfers, keeping them locked in. And then even with the linebackers, making sure they're straight so the back end is straight. He's a great leader, great player, physical also.

You, Mo, Azizi all heading into your last season – passing the torch to Kirkwood?

Oh, that's great because something I learned while growing up is just it's not who comes before you, but who comes after you. So seeing Kirk taking on that role at such a young age is great for us.

What do you see from this offense?

Talking about our offense?

Yeah, UCLA

Create plays. Yeah, we got a physical running back, we got great receivers and then the transfers like Bobo, Titus. I feel like it's gonna add – it's gonna help our offense just create more plays. At the end of the day, we've got playmakers on the team and I have confidence in them and in our coaches to get them the ball, put points on the board and then just, yeah, really put points on the board, create plays.

