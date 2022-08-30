Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
whdh.com
Arrest made following deadly pedestrian crash at Boston’s Jackson Square station
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest has been made after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Centre Street early Thursday morning. Maximo Manzette, 54, is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge after the DA’s office said he allegedly drove the vehicle that killed a pedestrian outside of Jackson Square station.
whdh.com
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Worcester home gutted after evening fire on Blackstone River Road
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday. Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. “Wires started blowing...
whdh.com
Officials: No threat to public after all parties identified in Manchester, NH stabbing death
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A stabbing death remains under investigation after a body was found by a popular walking trail in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday. The state attorney general announced all parties involved in the death appear to have been identified, after an adult male was found dead by Nutt Pond around 10 a.m.
whdh.com
WATCH: Footage shows person help contractor with leg trapped in a platform at Alewife station
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Footage captured the moment a person helped a contractor got her leg trapped between the train and platform Tuesday morning at the Alewife station. MBTA officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station.
whdh.com
Hyde Park man facing murder charge for allegedly killing man with car
BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver has been charged with homicide for allegedly running over another man with his car in front of the Jackson Square T station, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arraigned at the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
whdh.com
Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
whdh.com
29-year-old man killed by truck in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man has been killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in a Cambridge parking lot, according tot he Middlesex DA and Cambridge Police Commissioner. A preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker of Boston was hit and killed in a parking lot by a man...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
NH Officials: Suspect arrested in Manchester stabbing that killed 75-year-old
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities announced they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 75-year-old man dead by a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder after allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife.
whdh.com
Bristol County DA’s Unidentified Bodies Project results in identification of Fall River John Doe after 17 years
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn’s Unidentified Bodies Project initiative has resulted in the positive identification of a victim whose identity was unknown for 17 years, prompting a renewed suspicious death investigation. The Bristol County DA’s Office worked with the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved...
whdh.com
WATCH: Rowley Police lure runaway goats with McDonald’s fries
ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rowley Police officers lured a pack of goats off the roadway with a unexpected tool: a box of McDonald’s French fries. Rowley officers’ body camera footage shows the runaway animals blocking traffic, and officers trying unsuccessfully at first to move them. Police said the...
whdh.com
Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters help a homeowner in need
SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand. Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.
whdh.com
Moving truck keeps up the Boston tradition of getting ‘Storrowed’ on Thursday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s tradition of trucks getting ‘Storrowed’ continued Thursday as a moving truck scrapped the bottom of a bridge on Soldiers Field Road. The top of the moving truck was ripped off by the collision with the bridge, which authorities said was not damaged in the crash.
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck and killed outside T station in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person has died after being struck outside a T station in Boston early Thursday morning. Crime scene tape is blocking off Columbus Avenue, Centre Street and Ritchie Street, near the Jackson Square T station. “It’s very sad. I’m terrified every day that my...
whdh.com
Person of interest arrested after shooting in Roxbury leaves victim in critical condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a reported midday shooting in Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Officials said first responders were called to the area of 55 Savin Street around 4 p.m., where officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries. The crime scene expanded several blocks over to Quincy Street.
whdh.com
Officials: Orange Line shuttle bus driver assaulted by group of kids
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shuttle bus driver is recovering after being attacked at an Orange Line stop by a group of kids, according to officials. 7NEWS learned the driver was working by the shuttle’s Jackson Square stop in Jamaica Plain when a group of kids allegedly assaulted the employee during rush hour.
Comments / 0