Tewksbury, MA

whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a McDonald’s on Hancock Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon. Police say officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. and took a suspect into custody. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The stabbing remains under investigation.
whdh.com

Arrest made following deadly pedestrian crash at Boston’s Jackson Square station

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest has been made after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Centre Street early Thursday morning. Maximo Manzette, 54, is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge after the DA’s office said he allegedly drove the vehicle that killed a pedestrian outside of Jackson Square station.
whdh.com

Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
whdh.com

Worcester home gutted after evening fire on Blackstone River Road

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester believe everyone was able to escape a home that caught fire in the city’s Quinsigamond Village neighborhood on Thursday. Reports of flames burning through a home on Blackstone River Road first came in around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities. “Wires started blowing...
whdh.com

WATCH: Footage shows person help contractor with leg trapped in a platform at Alewife station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Footage captured the moment a person helped a contractor got her leg trapped between the train and platform Tuesday morning at the Alewife station. MBTA officials said the contractor was cleaning the platform when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge, causing her leg to be caught between the platform edge and a berthed train at the station.
whdh.com

Hyde Park man facing murder charge for allegedly killing man with car

BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus driver has been charged with homicide for allegedly running over another man with his car in front of the Jackson Square T station, according to the Suffolk County DA’s Office. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arraigned at the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court...
whdh.com

Victim of multi-vehicle Brockton crash identified

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a fatal multi-vehicle and pedestrian accident in Brockton Wednesday night has been identified by the Plymouth County DA’s Office. Officials said the crash involved pedestrians, cars and motorcycles. Brockton Police told 7NEWS at least five people were taken to nearby hospitals after the crash, which was reported just before 8:30 p.m. at Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. The incident involved two pedestrians who had been struck by a car, including Edisson Matza, 24, of Brockton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian, a female, was transported to Brockton Hospital, then Boston Medical Center, with serious injuries.
whdh.com

Teen street race leads to rollover crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an alleged street race between two teens ended with a rollover crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road. The two vehicles collided, sending one,...
whdh.com

29-year-old man killed by truck in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Boston man has been killed in a fatal pedestrian crash in a Cambridge parking lot, according tot he Middlesex DA and Cambridge Police Commissioner. A preliminary investigation suggests that Matthew Barker of Boston was hit and killed in a parking lot by a man...
whdh.com

Suspect arrested after multi-city car chase, hitting a trooper

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barre man has been arrested after he led State Troopers on a multi-city chase and hit one with his car. Shortly before 1 a.m. on September 1, State Police responded to reports of a yellow Honda Accord driving erratically on Route 495 South in Methuen. Troopers followed the car and stopped the driver in the left lane of 495 South in Lowell. The driver, Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, didn’t listen to the Trooper’s instructions, restarted his engine and sped away.
whdh.com

NH Officials: Suspect arrested in Manchester stabbing that killed 75-year-old

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities announced they have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that left a 75-year-old man dead by a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder after allegedly stabbing the victim with a knife.
whdh.com

Bristol County DA’s Unidentified Bodies Project results in identification of Fall River John Doe after 17 years

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn’s Unidentified Bodies Project initiative has resulted in the positive identification of a victim whose identity was unknown for 17 years, prompting a renewed suspicious death investigation. The Bristol County DA’s Office worked with the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved...
whdh.com

WATCH: Rowley Police lure runaway goats with McDonald’s fries

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Rowley Police officers lured a pack of goats off the roadway with a unexpected tool: a box of McDonald’s French fries. Rowley officers’ body camera footage shows the runaway animals blocking traffic, and officers trying unsuccessfully at first to move them. Police said the...
whdh.com

Off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters help a homeowner in need

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of off-duty Shrewsbury firefighters did what they do best– help– when they saw a community member in need of an extra hand. Crews were called to help a homeowner with a broken pipe, but soon realized that the property needed more work. The firefighters who responded reached out to their fellow union members to step in.
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck and killed outside T station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person has died after being struck outside a T station in Boston early Thursday morning. Crime scene tape is blocking off Columbus Avenue, Centre Street and Ritchie Street, near the Jackson Square T station. “It’s very sad. I’m terrified every day that my...
whdh.com

Officials: Orange Line shuttle bus driver assaulted by group of kids

BOSTON (WHDH) - A shuttle bus driver is recovering after being attacked at an Orange Line stop by a group of kids, according to officials. 7NEWS learned the driver was working by the shuttle’s Jackson Square stop in Jamaica Plain when a group of kids allegedly assaulted the employee during rush hour.
