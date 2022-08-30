Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh Jurberg
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Conversation With: Salad and Go CEO Charlie Morrison
As CEO, Charlie Morrison guided Addison-based Wingstop through more than a decade of growth, growing the franchise chain from 500 to 1,800 units and navigating it through the pandemic. Earlier this year, he announced his resignation and move to lead Salad and Go—a healthy, drive-thru-only restaurant chain that had only 60 locations at the time. With the move, Morrison opened an Addison office the company, where he will be based.
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
‘For a Place Called Dallas’ and the Citywide Kickoff of Big D Reads
“This is not a book you should read alone,” D Magazine Partners publisher Noelle LeVeaux told the 300-plus people gathered to kick off Big D Reads 2022, the city-wide reading of The Accommodation at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library downtown Thursday morning. If the crowd present for the occasion was any indicator, nobody will be: as people found their seats, most immediately opened the book and began reading while waiting for the program to start.
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
Homicide at 2800 Clover Street
On September 3, 2022, at approximately 1:17 a.m., Dallas Police were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to a local hospital where he died. After further investigation it was discovered that the actual shooting happened at 2800 Clover Street. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s identity is not being released pending next of kin notification.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Hot Property: A Modern New Build with Some Austin Flair
New homes and developments are cropping up all over Dallas. And while you can have your pick of 5,000-square-foot-plus, multi-million-dollar mansions or luxurious high-rises, the West Dallas Haciendas development is offering something different. San Antonio-based Lake Flato Architects, which also designed Austin’s Hotel San José, is behind the development. You...
Shooting in Dallas Leaves 1 Dead, Gunman at Large: Police
A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 1:17 a.m., officers were flagged down regarding a shooting at Malcolm X Boulevard and Commerce Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old male lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
This $3.65 Million Spectacular Home in Westlake Freshly Upgraded Indoor and Outdoor for Entertaining and Gathering
The Home in Westlake, a spectacular updated villa on the 8th Fairway of Vaquero Club Golf Course with designers interior and spectacular courtyard pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 2214 Cedar Elm Ter, Westlake, Texas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Marcontell (Phone: 972-743-9171) & Susan Gilchrest (Phone: 817-718-1242) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Back Open After Surviving Pandemic and a Fire
It's been almost two years since Casita Tex-Mex Bar and Grill had to close its doors after a fire, but this week the well-known restaurant is open for business. "I think all the emotions are running through me, like excitement, anxiety, nervousness and that we're here, I mean that we finally, we made it past the finish line to be to reopen again," said Norma Valles, owner of the restaurant, which is located near Northwest Highway and Central Express Way on Blackwell St.
You Can Own One of The Most Important Hutsell Homes in Lakewood
One of Lakewood’s most historic and architecturally significant homes is for sale. Legendary architect Clifford D. Hutsell built this Spanish Eclectic house in 1936 and only about 50 others in Lakewood from 1926 to 1941. This Spanish Eclectic at 6969 Lakewood Boulevard features the coveted extraordinary details that define...
Another Metro Area Is Poised to Overtake Dallas-Fort Worth in Apartment Development
Did the construction cones on Dallas-Fort Worth streets leave a hint? They should’ve. Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be the hottest metro area in terms of new development, specifically apartment deliveries, in 2022, according to a RentCafé study. The highlights for Dallas-Fort Worth:. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is...
Early morning shooting in Deep Ellum leaves 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was killed early Saturday morning after he was shot near Deep Ellum.Police said that just after 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2022, officers were flagged down and alerted to a nearby shooting at Malcolm X and Commerce Street. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.Investigators later determined that the shooting actually happened nearby at 2800 Clover Street.So far, no possible suspects have been publicly named. The victim will be identified after his next of kin are notified.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at (214) 671-4096 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an felony arrest and indictment. Phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can be reached at (214) 373-8477.
‘Compromised' IV Bag at Dallas Surgery Center Investigated in Doctor's Death
A Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott and White has suspended operations after a doctor’s suspicious death was linked to a possible tainted IV bag at the facility, two sources told NBC 5. Baylor Scott and White, which operates Surgicare North Dallas on Coit Road, confirmed Friday it...
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 1-4
Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. | Sammons Park, AT&T Performing Arts Center. Dallas-native Mitchell Ferguson has toured with Parker McCollum, Whiskey Myers, Austin Meade, and Flatland Academy, and claims influences like the Foo Fighters, Willie Nelson, Stephen Sondheim, and the Notorious B.I.G. He’ll be releasing his label debut this fall. Free with RSVP.
Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite
GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
