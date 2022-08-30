Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Iowa Finance Authority Awards Nearly $10 Million in Federal Housing Tax Credits for the Construction of a Total of Nearly 400 Rental Units in 11 Communities
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — On August 31, The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors awarded a total of nearly $10 million in federal housing-tax credits to support the construction of a total of 385 affordable-rental homes for Iowans. The awards were made to eleven rental-housing projects located in Adel, Audubon, Bondurant, Boone, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Ottumwa, and Winterset.
rcreader.com
Iowa Restaurant Association Seeking Nominations for New Sustainability and Innovation Award
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The Iowa Restaurant Association has opened nominations for their first-ever Sustainability and Innovation Award (Presented by WoodRiver Energy). This award recognizes Iowa restaurants that are committed to excellence and leadership in the protection of the environment and the implementation of sustainable practices. The nominated restaurant must be able to provide examples of how they’re reducing, reusing, and recycling for long-term sustainability and the environment.
Comments / 0