DES MOINES, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The Iowa Restaurant Association has opened nominations for their first-ever Sustainability and Innovation Award (Presented by WoodRiver Energy). This award recognizes Iowa restaurants that are committed to excellence and leadership in the protection of the environment and the implementation of sustainable practices. The nominated restaurant must be able to provide examples of how they’re reducing, reusing, and recycling for long-term sustainability and the environment.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO