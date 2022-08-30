High swim risk warning issued for Northern Michigan beaches

The National Weather Service office in Gaylord announced on Tuesday that the swim risk across Northern Michigan had increased to high.

The warning will continue for the rest of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Faith Fredrickson said strong winds are causing higher waves, allowing for more dangerous currents to develop in the water.

Anybody planning on heading to the beach or going boating should be aware that they are at risk, she said.

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

To prepare for a beach day, Fredrickson said people should check out the beach forecast at weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

The site shows how at-risk specific parts of the Great Lakes are regarding dangerous currents. The Lake Huron area, north of Alpena, has a high swim risk warning as does a majority of the west side of the state by Lake Michigan. Cities including Petoskey, Mackinaw City and Cheboygan are all marked as moderate risk, as are the beaches by Grand Traverse Bay.

“It's definitely important to check the swim risk before you head out so that you can stay safe,” Fredrickson said. “If you get to the beach and you don't check and then there's high waves, you may end up being disappointed.”

She noted it’s especially important for people who are not from the area and may be traveling to beaches to know what a normal, safe wave looks like.

While spending time at the beach to celebrate the end of summer may seem like a good idea, Northern Michigan has many other safe outdoor options while the high-risk status is in effect.

Fredrickson recommended golfing, sight-seeing, hiking, or visiting the beach without swimming as viable options.

“There's so much to do, take your pick,” she said.

According to the weather service’s Twitter, the highest waves are expected to be between 3-6 feet tall and temperatures range between 69-78 degrees Fahrenheit.

The post says not to enter the water, and encourages people to avoid piers, wear life jackets and check forecasts before heading to the water.

For more information, visit weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

Contact education reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com or on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.