Daily Advocate
Week three football scores
Here are the scores from around Darke County for Week three:
Urbana Citizen
WL-S falls; Triad, Mechanicsburg win
WEST LIBERTY – Springfield Catholic Central’s Daniel Kamara rushed for 194 yards as the unbeaten Irish held off WL-S, 33-26, in double overtime Friday night in OHC football. WL-S running back Gabe McGill rushed for over 100 yards before the end of the third quarter and scored three...
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
Daily Advocate
WOAC Golf Update
National Trail (5-1) defeated Ansonia (4-4) 172-185 Newton (7-0) defeated Mississinawa Valley (1-5) 162-174 Mississinawa Valley leading golfer: Aron Hunt – 40.
Daily Advocate
Lady Wave golf takes care of Xenia
XENIA — The Greenville High School girls’ golf team got the road win over Xenia High School, 214-240, at WGC Golf Course on Sept. 1. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 42. Lexi Slade had a 48. Sofia Chrisman and Callee Moore had a 61 and 63 respectively.
Daily Advocate
Greenville soccer loses close matches to Fairborn
GREENVILLE — It was a full day of soccer at Harmon Field on Aug. 31. Greenville High School boys and girls teams hosted Fairborn for a double-header. The boys were the first ones up. They lost to Fairborn 3-1. The Green Wave was down 2-0 at half. Early in...
Daily Advocate
Another record broken for Greenville volleyball
GREENVILLE — Another match, another record broken for the Greenville High School volleyball team. On Aug. 30, the Lady Wave defeated Stebbins High School 3-2 on their home court. Greenville was led by a match record 10 service aces by freshman Kindyl Peltz. The previous record was at nine,...
Tipp City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brookville High School football team will have a game with Bethel High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Daily Advocate
Four golfers shot a personal best for Versailles in match win
BRADFORD — It was a career day at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Sept. 1 for the Versailles High School girls’ golf team. The Tigers played Coldwater High School and won 177-194. The team was three strokes off a school record. There were four personal records broken. Emma...
spectrumnews1.com
Unbeaten teams featured in the OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Despite a pandemic still only in its eighth month, the football program at Northmont High School in Clayton was feeling on top of the world in mid-Oct. 2020. Hilliard Davidson hosts Northmont in the central and southern region OHSAA Game of the Week. Nordonia hosts Northmont in...
Daily Advocate
dayton.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
Daily Advocate
Ansonia assisstant basketball coach opening
Ansonia High School is looking for a girls Assistant Basketball Coach. Applicants must be willing and passionate about teaching fundamental skills and helping build a strong girls basketball program. Coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Willingness to learn and invest in the program could be considered instead of experience. All interested applicants please send resume to Athletic Director Clay George, [email protected] Position open until filled.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Xenia Daily Gazette
XCS to break ground on new Warner
XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the new Warner Middle School. The ceremony — set for 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 — will feature speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from SHP, the project architectural firm. Current leadership students from Warner Middle School, and a few members of the classes of 2030 and 2031 will also participate. The future students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as sixth and seventh grade students.
Dunbar defense dominant in football win over North Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – On a night where the offense wasn't quite there, for either side, Dunbar's defense made the difference in a big Southwest Florida showdown. The Tigers had to work extra hard on defense in the second half of a 17-8 victory. Dunbar (2-0) has given up just one touchdown so far ...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Daily Advocate
Celebrate dynamic women leaders at BBB gala
DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in the marketplace. The WiBN Women of Impact Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 5:30–10 p.m., at the...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Daily Advocate
Activities abound in and around Versailles
Life is filled with ups and downs, late summer/early fall is usually everyone’s favorite time of the year. Everyone’s life regains order and structure with the start of a school year and although it is not always easy to get it together the process simplifies in the weeks to come.
