Darke County, OH

Urbana Citizen

WL-S falls; Triad, Mechanicsburg win

WEST LIBERTY – Springfield Catholic Central’s Daniel Kamara rushed for 194 yards as the unbeaten Irish held off WL-S, 33-26, in double overtime Friday night in OHC football. WL-S running back Gabe McGill rushed for over 100 yards before the end of the third quarter and scored three...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

WOAC Golf Update

National Trail (5-1) defeated Ansonia (4-4) 172-185 Newton (7-0) defeated Mississinawa Valley (1-5) 162-174 Mississinawa Valley leading golfer: Aron Hunt – 40.
ANSONIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Lady Wave golf takes care of Xenia

XENIA — The Greenville High School girls’ golf team got the road win over Xenia High School, 214-240, at WGC Golf Course on Sept. 1. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 42. Lexi Slade had a 48. Sofia Chrisman and Callee Moore had a 61 and 63 respectively.
XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville soccer loses close matches to Fairborn

GREENVILLE — It was a full day of soccer at Harmon Field on Aug. 31. Greenville High School boys and girls teams hosted Fairborn for a double-header. The boys were the first ones up. They lost to Fairborn 3-1. The Green Wave was down 2-0 at half. Early in...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Another record broken for Greenville volleyball

GREENVILLE — Another match, another record broken for the Greenville High School volleyball team. On Aug. 30, the Lady Wave defeated Stebbins High School 3-2 on their home court. Greenville was led by a match record 10 service aces by freshman Kindyl Peltz. The previous record was at nine,...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Four golfers shot a personal best for Versailles in match win

BRADFORD — It was a career day at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Sept. 1 for the Versailles High School girls’ golf team. The Tigers played Coldwater High School and won 177-194. The team was three strokes off a school record. There were four personal records broken. Emma...
VERSAILLES, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Unbeaten teams featured in the OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Despite a pandemic still only in its eighth month, the football program at Northmont High School in Clayton was feeling on top of the world in mid-Oct. 2020. Hilliard Davidson hosts Northmont in the central and southern region OHSAA Game of the Week. Nordonia hosts Northmont in...
CLAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia assisstant basketball coach opening

Ansonia High School is looking for a girls Assistant Basketball Coach. Applicants must be willing and passionate about teaching fundamental skills and helping build a strong girls basketball program. Coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Willingness to learn and invest in the program could be considered instead of experience. All interested applicants please send resume to Athletic Director Clay George, [email protected] Position open until filled.
ANSONIA, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

XCS to break ground on new Warner

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction of the new Warner Middle School. The ceremony — set for 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 — will feature speakers from the district and a member of the construction project team from SHP, the project architectural firm. Current leadership students from Warner Middle School, and a few members of the classes of 2030 and 2031 will also participate. The future students will be among the first classes to attend the new facility as sixth and seventh grade students.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Celebrate dynamic women leaders at BBB gala

DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in the marketplace. The WiBN Women of Impact Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 5:30–10 p.m., at the...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Activities abound in and around Versailles

Life is filled with ups and downs, late summer/early fall is usually everyone’s favorite time of the year. Everyone’s life regains order and structure with the start of a school year and although it is not always easy to get it together the process simplifies in the weeks to come.
VERSAILLES, OH

