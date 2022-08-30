Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Kansas records highest season-opening attendance in nearly a decade
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks opened year 2 of the Lance Leipold era with a 56-10 victory Friday night at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks did so in front of an announced attendance total of 34,902, a mark that according to Kansas Athletics is the most for a KU home-opener since 2014.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU CB Wesley McCormick Ejected For Targeting, Out For First Half of Kansas Game
In the fourth quarter of the Backyard Brawl, WVU CB Wesley McCormick was ejected for targeting. By rule, McCormick will miss the first half of the Kansas game next weekend. McCormick played in his first game for the Mountaineers on Thursday night against Pitt. The James Madison transfer started for the Mountaineers and is a redshirt senior.
Kansas basketball: Coaches pick Allen Fieldhouse as nation's best atmosphere
Allen Fieldhouse has received plenty of love as college basketball’s best environment. And the latest flowers came from college coaches who were asked to vote on which arenas have the best environments in college hoops. As part of the “Candid Coaches” series, around 100 coaches were asked to answer...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: Kansas 2-10; Tennessee Tech 3-8 The Kansas Jayhawks will play against a Division II opponent, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, in an early-season tune-up on Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Jayhawks have set their aspirations higher this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
KMBC.com
Popular Olathe, Kansas, pool closing for the season early
OLATHE, Kan. — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this holiday weekend, one popular area pool won't be available. Black Bob Bay will close early for the season. The city of Olathe said in a post on Facebook that it doesn't have enough staff available to work to ensure safe swimming at Black Bob Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Lansing prison escapee captured in Kansas City, Kansas
Michael Stroede, the man who walked away from a minimum-security wing at Lansing Correctional Facility earlier this week, was apprehended Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Unified Government CFO Kathleen VonAchen resigns
Kathleen VonAchen has resigned as chief financial officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Lawrence off-duty Detective arrested for DUI Saturday
A Lawrence off-duty police Detective was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning
lawrencekstimes.com
Vehicle rolls in crash in Lawrence; no serious injuries reported
A vehicle rolled onto its side but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 19th and Kentucky streets. It was reported as a two-vehicle crash. First responders at the scene said over the scanner that there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee arrested
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
Overland Park apartment fire displaces 10
No one is injured but at least 10 residents are displaced after a fire at an Overland Park apartment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
Homicide: One person dead after shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. One victim suffering from...
WIBW
3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
Miami County escapee, hospital employee charged with felonies
The Osawatomie State Hospital inmate and an employee who went missing Monday morning, triggering a multi-jurisdictional manhunt in Miami County, have been criminally charged.
Comments / 0