Revealed: Putin’s New Deadline for a Major Victory in Ukraine

Russia’s forces are working to regroup again and charge after the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report from a top Ukrainian official serving in the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered Russian...
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. Javelins Are Stopping Russia’s Armored Advance in Ukraine

Following some small initial gains in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian forces are largely stalled and Ukrainians are beginning to raise the prospect of a counterattack to “take back” or “reclaim” ground occupied by Russian forces. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the Russo-Ukrainian War is the...
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Ukraine claims to have breached Russian lines as it battles to retake Kherson

Ukraine claims its troops have broken through Russian lines near the southern city of Kherson, shortly after it launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive.The strategic Black Sea port, which was captured by Moscow’s forces early in the conflict, still represents one of Russia’s most important gains in six months of the war.Oleksiy Arestovych, one of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said his country’s army had breached Russia’s defences within “a few hours” of starting their attack.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army’s southern command said it had succeeded in inflicting heavy losses on Russian units in the area, alleging that it had killed 82...
