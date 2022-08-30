Craig coasts past Milton in nonconference meet

The Janesville Craig girls tennis team continues to impress.

In a nonconference meet Monday, Craig breezed past Milton 5-2. The Cougars are now 6-2 overall.

No. 1 singles player Lexie Hankel improved to 8-0 on the season, as well as Rya Arreazola at No. 2.

Craig hosted Madison Memorial on Tuesday and travels to Verona on Thursday in two Big Eight Conference dual meets.

Singles: Lexie Hankel (C) def. Annika Ahlstrom 6-0, 6-0; Rya Arreazola (C) def. Abby Kueng 6-0, 6-0; Lucy Rhoades (C) def. Romy Khory 6-2, 6-1; Hannah Kim (M) def. Sophie Schultz def. 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: Hattie Plenty/Karyssa Norland (C) def. Hana Grossman/Amanda Cudzinovic 6-0, 6-1; Charlotte Mark/Mackenna Kelly (C) def. Jessica Tan/Ella Beckler 7-6 (7-5); Hannah Lebakken/Teagan Snow (M) def. Bailey Valet/Victoria Barajas 7-6 (7-5), 6-4