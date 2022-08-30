Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed an $85 million spending plan to tackle the housing affordability crisis that seemingly has no end in sight. The mayor’s HOMES Plan is the latest salvo in a flurry of programs by her administration aimed at alleviating the unprecedented increases in the costs of homebuying and renting. Arguably, Miami-Dade is ground zero in the nation’s affordability predicament, as local incomes have not kept pace with rising housing costs.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO