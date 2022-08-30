Read full article on original website
Adrienne Arsht’s Coconut Grove estate sells for record $107M
Adrienne Arsht sold her waterfront Coconut Grove estate for $106.9 million, marking a record in Miami-Dade County. Arsht, a Miami businesswoman and philanthropist, sold her compound consisting of two two-story homes at 3031 and 3115 Brickell Avenue, according to the seller’s broker. The sale has not yet hit records and the buyer is undisclosed.
Miami City Ballet benefactors buy Bay Harbor Islands teardown
Miami City Ballet benefactors Juan and Ophelia Roca bought a waterfront teardown in Bay Harbor Islands for $9.5 million, setting a price-per-square-foot record for the town. Records show Bella Nath LLC, an Alaska corporation managed by the Rocas, bought the home at 10321 East Broadview Drive from Jay and Joni Meiselman. Michele Tessler Berlowitz of Douglas Elliman represented the sellers, and Lydia Eskenazi with One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.
Highgate sells two Miami-Dade La Quinta Inn hotels for $33M
Highgate Capital Management sold a pair of La Quinta Inn by Wyndham hotels in Miami-Dade County for a combined $33 million. Affiliates of Highgate, an Irving, Texas-based hospitality real estate firm, sold the La Quinta at 7401 Northwest 36th Street near Doral for $15.5 million, as well as the La Quinta at 3501 Le Jeune Road in Miami Springs for $17 million, according to records. Both properties are close to Miami International Airport.
SecureSpace pays $23M for Coral Way self-storage facility
It’s move-in season for real estate investors pursuing self-storage deals in South Florida. SecureSpace, a subsidiary of Torrance, California-based self-storage real estate firm InSite Property Group, is the latest buyer to pick up a property geared for storing personal belongings. An affiliate of SecureSpace, led by Nathan McElmurry, paid...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the resi projects planned for downtown Miami
The rules don’t seem to apply to Miami. Despite economists predicting a global recession, developers are betting big on downtown Miami. Projects under construction and those planned since the start of the year expect to bring a whopping 7,000-plus apartments and condos to the Magic City. According to an...
Ronny Finvarb and Joe Chetrit nab Miami Beach Macy’s for $16M
Ronny Finvarb and Joseph Chetrit paid $15.5 million for the Miami Beach Macy’s store off Lincoln Road, one of the oldest retail buildings in the city. Sobe Park, An entity managed by Finvarb, principal of Bay Harbor Islands-based Finvarb Group, acquired the 96,610-square-foot department store at 1675 Meridian Avenue, according to Marcus & Millichap’s Scott Sandelin and Alejandro D’Alba, the brokers who worked on the deal.
Ytech buys historic Brickell château, plans restoration
Developer Yamal Yidios acquired a historic Brickell Avenue château, with plans to restore and renovate the property. Yidios’ Ytech bought the Château Petit Douy at 1500 Brickell Avenue in Miami by purchasing the company that owned the real estate, records show. The seller is an affiliate of Cheval Holdings, which had partnered in 2019 with Chef Clay Conley’s Ember Group to launch the restaurant Chateau Miami. It never opened.
Unpacking Miami-Dade mayor’s $85M housing affordability kit
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed an $85 million spending plan to tackle the housing affordability crisis that seemingly has no end in sight. The mayor’s HOMES Plan is the latest salvo in a flurry of programs by her administration aimed at alleviating the unprecedented increases in the costs of homebuying and renting. Arguably, Miami-Dade is ground zero in the nation’s affordability predicament, as local incomes have not kept pace with rising housing costs.
