Video Games

Gmail Notifications Not Working Android? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix It

If you are someone who carries out emailing tasks from your phone, you know the importance of notifications. Through notifications, you can find out who has sent the mail and read the highlights without opening the app itself. However, if your Gmail notification is not working, the issue could stem...
Two Finger Scroll Not Working? Try These Fixes

Two-finger scrolling is a built-in feature in almost every laptop and is very easy to use. It is even more comfortable to use than a mouse scroll, and many users have made it their default scrolling method. However, two-finger scrolling can stop working for various reasons sometimes. Subsequently, it makes...
How to Use a Laptop as a Monitor for Xbox One?

Xbox consoles have been a fan favorite for many years for their list of features. With newer lineups of devices like Xbox One hitting the market, users can expect many more things to be added. One such feature is the ability to use your console on the go. Now you...
USB Device Not Recognized Keeps Popping up? Here’s How to Fix it

Whenever you try to connect an external USB device to your system, you may come across the “USB Device Not Recognized” error message instead of showing the device. But the error could still pop up repeatedly on your system even if you haven’t connected any external devices. While sometimes, it’s the external device that’s causing the error to pop up, some port-related issues can also lead to this issue.
10 Ways on How to Boot Your PC Faster

A significant amount of time passes between you pressing the power button on your computer and Windows loading completely. Usually, this can last from less than 10 seconds to half a minute, but if you have to wait longer, it might feel like your time is being wasted. You might...
Dell Wireless Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Fix it

Wireless keyboards let you overcome the flexibility limits of traditional wired keyboards. You don’t have to worry about either managing wires or sticking yourself near your computer to access the keyboard’s functionality. Though convenient for some reasons, wireless keyboards are prone to connectivity and similar problems. Troubleshooting connection...
Lenovo Keyboard Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes

Lenovo has captured a large portion of the laptop market with its gaming and budget lines. These laptops come with top-of-the-game hardware, including keyboards that are well built and come with the latest technologies and features. But, like every other piece of hardware, it does run into problems. The problem...
How to Shutdown/Restart You PC Without Updating Windows?

Shutting down or restarting your Windows device directly come in handy when you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to update the device. However, Windows does not let you restart or shutdown the device unless the update process is complete. Avoiding updates may be necessary when you...
How to Fix rtf64x64.sys Error on Windows

The rtf64x64.sys is a system file for Realtek network driver that mainly handles ethernet port connection. However, when the rtf64x64.sys driver fails, it usually causes BSODs like “DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL” or “System Service Exception.”. The BSOD then causes your PC to freeze completely, and you would need to restart...
Steam Games Not Launching? Here Are 8 Ways to Fix it

Sometimes, when you launch the game from Steam, you might have come across an error where you can’t open them even after trying multiple times. It is a rare error, but it can be very annoying when this happens to you. This issue mostly occurs when you have some...
Teams Camera Not Working? Try These Fixes

Imagine getting suited up for a meeting, and your camera isn’t working; you really don’t want the effort to go in vain. The Teams app has been around for quite some time. This has given us enough time to understand why the camera may not be working. Camera...
How to Fix “Your PC Did Not Start Correctly” Error

The error “Your PC did not start Correctly” pops up when you try to boot up your Windows device. Generally, this problem gets initiated when the Boot configuration data (BCD) are modified or damaged. The BCD guides the bootloader to get the boot information. So, when it’s malfunctioning, you might encounter this startup issue.
iPhone Speaker Not Working? 8 Ways to Fix It

Most of us rely on speakers for music, ringtones, and alerts. But, recently, many users have outspoken their dissatisfaction with the iPhone’s built-in speaker. Some users have reported that the speaker won’t play songs at all, or even if it plays, the sound is too low. Normally, this...
How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?

Is your computer filled with too many files and applications? If yes, getting rid of the apps you no longer need, like OneDrive is a good place to start. There are a few easy ways to remove OneDrive from your File Explorer. How to Remove OneDrive From File Explorer?. How...
[Solved] The Computer Restarted Unexpectedly Loop

Installing Windows on the computer can be a tremendous task for many users. On top of that, if the computer is stuck in an unexpected restart loop, you end up getting ‘The computer restarted unexpectedly or encountered an unexpected error. Windows installation cannot proceed’ message on the screen.
How to Turn off Tablet Mode on Windows

With the tablet mode, the 2-in-1 convertible laptops make it touch-friendly and easier to use the device without a mouse/keyboard, much like an actual tablet. However, enabling tablet mode on a normal laptop may not be useful, as most things are done using gestures and tapping on the screen. So,...
How to Fix NVIDIA Driver Not Compatible With This Version of Windows?

NVIDIA is the name that pops up straight away when you want the best graphical experience in your computer games and creative works. Over the years, it has improved both its hardware and the accompanying software. But it is not always free of errors. And the most common one that...
What is Windows DirectStorage? Does it Make Your Gaming Experience Better

Since the early days of gaming, loading times on games have been a major problem. Whether you are stuck on the loading screen or the game’s assets do not load in, we can agree that it is not an enjoyable experience. But, with the release of Microsoft’s latest technology DirectStorage, all this goes away.
How to Turn on Location Services on Mac

Are you trying to use Apple maps to navigate your way around the city? Or do you want a weather prediction for the next few hours? To use both of these features, you have to enable the location services on your Mac. For this, macOS has provided you an option...
What Causes Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page BSOD? How to Fix It

When the system identifies variation in a single bit of information while transmitting the data, it runs the bug check with the Faulty Hardware Corrupted Page error. As the name suggests, this error is mostly due to hardware faults, especially the memory. However, it may not always be the case. Several software corruption and driver faults may cause the hardware to malfunction resulting in the Blue screen.
