Daily Advocate
Week three football scores
Here are the scores from around Darke County for Week three:
Daily Advocate
Lady Wave golf takes care of Xenia
XENIA — The Greenville High School girls’ golf team got the road win over Xenia High School, 214-240, at WGC Golf Course on Sept. 1. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 42. Lexi Slade had a 48. Sofia Chrisman and Callee Moore had a 61 and 63 respectively.
Daily Advocate
WOAC Golf Update
National Trail (5-1) defeated Ansonia (4-4) 172-185 Newton (7-0) defeated Mississinawa Valley (1-5) 162-174 Mississinawa Valley leading golfer: Aron Hunt – 40.
Daily Advocate
Another record broken for Greenville volleyball
GREENVILLE — Another match, another record broken for the Greenville High School volleyball team. On Aug. 30, the Lady Wave defeated Stebbins High School 3-2 on their home court. Greenville was led by a match record 10 service aces by freshman Kindyl Peltz. The previous record was at nine,...
Daily Advocate
Green Wave stopped within a yard of the endzone in 2OT loss
GREENVILLE — The battle for the Little Brown Jug was a close one. Greenville High School football lost in double overtime to Sidney High School 49-48 at Harmon Field. “I learned a lot about this team tonight. These kids fight. We got better this week. We made plays and kids stepped up,” Head coach Bart Schmitz said.
Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
Arcanum picks up win over the Blackhawks
ARCANUM — “We got the monkey off of our back. It was ugly, but we did a lot of great things. Our defense was lights out,” said Head Coach Matt Macy after his team picked up their first win of the season and his first as the Trojan head coach. They knocked off Mississinawa Valley 46-13 in Arcanum.
Daily Advocate
Two blood drives set for Sept. 13
DARKE CO. — Get in the Game by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and have a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Sept. 12 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St. Greenville Rotary Club will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville, and the Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive is from 9-11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave., Greenville. Arcanum High School will also host a community blood drive on Thursday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2011 Trojan Ave., Arcanum.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia assisstant basketball coach opening
Ansonia High School is looking for a girls Assistant Basketball Coach. Applicants must be willing and passionate about teaching fundamental skills and helping build a strong girls basketball program. Coaching experience is preferred, but not required. Willingness to learn and invest in the program could be considered instead of experience. All interested applicants please send resume to Athletic Director Clay George, [email protected] Position open until filled.
Daily Advocate
Celebrate dynamic women leaders at BBB gala
DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in the marketplace. The WiBN Women of Impact Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 5:30–10 p.m., at the...
Daily Advocate
Dubbs participates in White Coat Ceremony
FINDLAY — Jordan Dubbs, of New Madison, was among 42 students at the University of Findlay who recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is...
Daily Advocate
Painter Creek Solar faces setback
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the transfer of appropriations, fund advance-backs, and APEX gave an update on the Painter Creek Solar project. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A transfer of appropriations for the DC Sheriff was approved....
Daily Advocate
Kettering Health offers free hand surgery
WASHINGTON TWP. — Kettering Health’s Hand Center, located at Kettering Health Washington Township, will offer free hand surgery for uninsured or underinsured people on Sunday, Sept. 18. Anyone who does not have medical insurance or is underinsured and has one of these hand or wrist conditions, may be...
Daily Advocate
Poker run raises $20,420 for center
BURKETTSVILLE — On July 16, a motorcycle poker run was put on by the Wendelin Sports Club to benefit the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. Ninety-five motorcycles with 132 riders were there to support the center. A raffle drawing was also held to give away a 2022 Harley Davidson Road King. The winner was Jeff Howard from Fairborn.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
VANDALISM: At 10:12 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department Lobby in reference to a complaint of vandalism to a vehicle. The female complainant advised on Aug. 20, she had parked near the corner of Sherman Street and Sweitzer Street before going home around 11 p.m. On Aug. 21, She was flagged down by another driver and advised she had something hanging from the back of her vehicle. Her antenna was hanging, as it had been torn off the top of her vehicle and placed under her rear windshield wiper. A hole on the top of her vehicle where the antenna had once been was observed. There are no suspects at this time.
Daily Advocate
Homicide suspects appear before court
GREENVILLE — Homicide suspects appear before court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Ashlee R. Fletcher, 37, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea in court for the sole charge of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. The disability stems from a pending case of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, Fletcher faces up to three years in prison and a $10,00 fine, all of which are not mandatory. She also faces an additional year in jail that can be added to her sentence for disobeying parole on the drug case.
