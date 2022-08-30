ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Survey shows parent dissatisfaction with Boston Public Schools

Boston Public Schools officials fended off an attempted state takeover and now are looking ahead to a new superintendent in Mary Skipper. But Skipper and other top school officials will be facing a drop in satisfaction from parents of K-12 students in the system, according to a new survey from MassINC Polling Group.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston chef who beat Bobby Flay talks about his winning dish

A Boston-based chef has emerged victorious from the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay. We meet Lambert Givens, a former college football player turned professional chef. And we try his show-winning dish: gumbo inspired by his grandmother's recipe. This article was originally published on September 01, 2022. This segment aired...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

For Olmsted's 200th birthday, a renewed effort to make Boston's parks welcoming to all

On a recent hot summer day, a steady beat sounded throughout Dorchester’s Savin Hill park, as several dozen Black seniors gathered to learn how to play Japanese drums called taiko. It looked like a fairly simple set-up — chairs, drums, an instructor, microphones and loudspeakers — but organizers put a lot of effort in to make the event feel inclusive.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Brookline, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
WBUR

Chinatown’s 9-man tournament takes its Labor Day showdown to Providence

More than 2,500 athletes from the U.S. and Canada will compete at the Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend in an annual “9-man” volleyball tournament, a Labor Day tradition. 9-man is an urban adaptation of six-player or international volleyball with strong New England ties. In the 1930s, immigrants...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston teens explore gentrification and belonging in new book

In a book project from the literacy nonprofit 826 Boston, teen writers from across Boston describe gentrification, culture and belonging in their neighborhoods. Young writers Justis and Salem, who asked not to share their last names, and instructor Asiyah Herrera, tell their stories about watching their neighborhoods change around them.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Man shot to death near Ashmont station

A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy