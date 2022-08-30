Read full article on original website
Related
'Disabled' drug smuggler busted after airport dash when sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine in his wheelchair
A 'disabled' man started walking – and was arrested – at an airport after a sniffer dog tipped police off to 13kg of cocaine hidden inside his wheelchair. The dog at Malpensa airport, in Milan, was checking passengers and their luggage after a flight from the Dominican Republic – on a route previously used by drug couriers.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Suspected drug house, chop shop targeted in sheriff's operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, is out of custody today on a $25,000 bond after his arrest on Friday.
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
SUV found and male detained in kidnapped Memphis teacher case
Memphis police say they have found the SUV Eliza Fletcher had been allegedly forced into. Authorities say they also detained the vehicle’s male occupant, but they still have not found Fletcher. Police searched Fletcher’s home Friday for clues, taking a laptop and garden shears and towing away a vehicle. The avid runner was on a morning jog early Friday near the University of Memphis when an unknown person approached, according to police. Fletcher was then allegedly forced into a dark SUV. Her prominent Memphis family offered $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.Sept. 3, 2022.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murder victim's mother, a former police detective, reacts to fugitive Marine's arrest after working 6 years to find him: "I got him!"
A tip along with the perseverance of the mother of a woman killed in San Diego in 2016 led to the arrest of her boyfriend, a U.S. Marine veteran who fled to El Salvador and was teaching English there, prosecutors said Friday at the arraignment of Raymond McLeod. McLeod, 37,...
Idaho Law Enforcement Captures Mexican Cartel Guns and Drugs
Two Idaho law enforcement agencies, used 'flash bang' and tear gas devices in an early dawn raid against alleged members of the Mexican Drug Cartel. On Tuesday morning, SWAT teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Caldwell Police Department served a warrant at a Caldwell residence. No one was hurt serving the high-risk search warrant.
Police: 16-year-old shot in hand by officer Saturday evening in Akron
Akron police say a patrol officer shot an armed 16-year-old boy in the hand in the backyard of a residence off Manchester Road, just north of Interstate 76, Saturday evening. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department said the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. Officers administered first aid and the teen was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment, police later said in a news release. ...
Man fatally shot by police in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A man was shot and killed by police in Englewood on Saturday morning.Officers were sent to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute and stabbing.Officials say officers entered the home and shot a male civilian. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Attorney General's office is investigating the shooting.Further details have not yet been released.
Comments / 0