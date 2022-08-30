Read full article on original website
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 3 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 3. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for September 1
Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
Brandon Wilde kicks off football season with tailgate party
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Brandon Wilde senior living community kicked off the college football season with a tailgate party Friday afternoon. Residents came out sporting their favorite college football merchandise and teams. “At Brandon Wilde, we find any reason to celebrate. Of course, everyone’s excited about college football. So,...
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Augusta, was taken into custody Friday by Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the US Marshals. Williams is being charged...
Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta
[FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
Striving to change the Mustang mindset one game at a time
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Midland Valley has not beaten Silver Bluff since 2016. They faced the Dawgs Friday to flip the switch in their favor. “They run the ball really well. That’s one thing we struggled with against them last year, was being able to stop the run,” said Head Coach Earl Chaptman.
CSRA College Night making a return to James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and earn scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night. It will take place in person from 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to provide an extra set of eyes while you are away
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offers a service where they check in on your home every day while you’re on vacation. Some people use it and others were shocked to learn about this. The House Watch Program is something Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has been...
Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
Friends heartbroken after 24-year-old found dead at lake
CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday identified a man found dead at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating his death as a murder. We reached out to people who knew him. They say...
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
Local teacher shares new book for every Gamecocks fan
[FULL] Morning Mix- coffee and teas, keeping Augusta beautiful, and more!
Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta.
A heavyweight showdown between the Rebels and the Hornets
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the years, the Strom Thurmond Rebels have had a proud tradition of winning on the gridiron. However, the Rebels have found themselves in a 0-2 hole to start the season. We went to Strom Thurmond to find out what this team needs to do to...
