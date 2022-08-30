Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
How That Megan Thee Stallion Cameo Happened in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been pulling out all the stops since its premiere on Disney+. As Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Waters tells the audience in a fourth-wall-breaking scene in the third episode, the cameos aren’t what the show is about—except there have been some pretty awesome cameos so far.
How The Rings of Power Showrunners Handled That Massive Global Debut
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free.
Instagram: How to Use Group Invite Links
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Instagram’s “Invite Link” feature gives group chat administrators an easy way to invite new users to join their...
Stranger Things Again Turns Nielsen Streaming Upside Down for Week of August 1
Stranger Things reclaimed its spot as the most streamed program for the week of August 1, according to the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 report. The Netflix horror series drew 1.4 billion minutes viewed, with a 22% drop from last week’s 1.8 billion minutes viewed. The medical drama Virgin River slipped to second place with 1.38 billion minutes viewed. Disney+’s Lightyear was the third most streamed program with 1.3 billion minutes viewed and also the most streamed movie for the week. The audience for the Toy Story spinoff was 36% aged 2-11 and 23% aged 18-34.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Netflix Reportedly Accelerates Ad-Tier Timeline, Charging Premium CPMs
Netflix is adding ads sooner than we thought. According to multiple reports, the streamer has met with buyers about its ad-supported tier and is looking to charge advertisers a CPM of $65 for every thousand viewers reached. The company is also looking to cap brands at $20 million annually to ensure spots aren’t over-advertised. The ads will reportedly consist of 15- and 30-second spots that would appear before and during some programs and have an ad load of 4 minutes per hour.
LG Channels Adds New Movies, Channels in September
For a limited time in the month of September, LG TV customers can view a variety of films for free on LG Channels, the company’s free streaming service. The films include the 1994 superhero comedy The Mask with Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz; the sports drama Million Dollar Baby with Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman; romance drama P.S. I Love You with Swank and Gerard Butler and romcom Doc Hollywood with Michael J. Fox. Other movies are the action thriller The Rookie and romcoms Going The Distance with Drew Barrymore and Justin Long and Yes Man with Carrey.
How to Watch the First Episode of House of the Dragon for Free
You can now catch the premiere episode of House of the Dragon for free on HBO Max’s YouTube channel. The company apparently uploaded the series in order to drudge up more interest and boost viewership. However, it doesn’t need much help in that regard. The Game of Thrones...
Cillian Murphy Helps Montblanc Sell Luxury to a New Generation
Over the past decade Irish actor Cillian Murphy has played one of the most memorable recent TV characters, as gangster Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. The dedication to his craft is the inspiration behind a new ad for luxury goods maker Montblanc.
Emily Blunt Goes West in The English and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Prime Video’s The English, Netflix’s The Swimmers, Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society and Fox Nation’s The Shell Collection. The English, starring Emily Blunt premieres on Prime Video on November 11. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.
Warner Bros. Discovery Cancels DC FanDome 2022
Bad news for DC FanDome fans: This year’s convention has been canceled. Created in 2020 as a virtual convention, DC FanDome highlights all DC content including movies, video games, television series and comic books with stars and creatives appearing in online panels to discuss their projects. Warner Bros. Discovery...
House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Steps Down
Never a dull moment in Westeros, but this time it’s behind the scenes. House of the Dragon’s co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down, leaving co-creator Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner. Additionally, Game of Thrones veteran Alan Taylor has been brought on board to act as executive producer and to helm a number of episodes in season two.
