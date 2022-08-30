ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Pasco Sheriff: Hailey Combs Who Was Missing-Endangered, Found Safe

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANRwK_0hbQhbOL00 Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Hailey Combs, a missing-endangered 13-year-old.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Hailey Combs, 13, has been found safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Hailey Combs, a missing-endangered 13-year-old.

Deputies say Combs is 5 ft., around 90 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on Aug. 30 around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of April Lane and Lane Rd. in Zephyrhills.

Combs was last seen wearing a long-sleeved khaki dress.

