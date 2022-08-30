Pasco Sheriff: Hailey Combs Who Was Missing-Endangered, Found Safe

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Hailey Combs, a missing-endangered 13-year-old.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Hailey Combs, 13, has been found safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Hailey Combs, a missing-endangered 13-year-old.

Deputies say Combs is 5 ft., around 90 lbs., with dark blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen on Aug. 30 around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of April Lane and Lane Rd. in Zephyrhills.

Combs was last seen wearing a long-sleeved khaki dress.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement