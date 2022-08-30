ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Police officer arrested, charged with felony battery domestic violence

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

An Idaho State Police specialist has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with felony battery domestic violence with a traumatic injury.

Derek James Emmert, 38, was arrested after he allegedly bruised a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. He was released from jail on his own recognizance, which means he didn’t have to post a bond amount, according to a court record.

The complaint identified the woman as a “household member.”

Emmert joined the agency in 2015, according to Transparent Idaho , a website from the state controller’s office that discloses state employment history. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said in the complaint that he used “force” or “violence” on the woman by pushing her with his hands, grabbing her wrist or arm and bruising it in the presence of three teenagers.

Emmert was arrested by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office without incident, Patrick Orr, a spokesperson with the department, told the Idaho Statesman by phone. Orr said the incident occurred at a Star home last week, and the sheriff’s office received a call from the woman reporting the incident the following day.

State police are aware of the incident, and Emmert has since been placed on paid administrative leave, spokesperson Aaron Snell told the Statesman by email. Emmert gets paid $34.50 an hour, according to Transparent Idaho.

“Idaho State Police believes domestic violence is an important social issue and takes allegations seriously,” Snell said.

Mk Swanson
4d ago

Just shows it can happen anywhere at any time. I just hope he gets the same treatment all the rest get and no special treatment.

jimbalaya
4d ago

it doesn't say he had to post bail,most likely let out on O. R. with a paid vacation. any other ordinary person would be behind bars until bonded out or court appearance. sure they take it seriously until it's one of their own smdh

Bekin
4d ago

Typical Idaho Statesman story according to their agenda.They tell one side of the story that incites their 1d10t followers to jump to conclusions and pass sentence without virtue of the other side of the story.Perhaps the woman tried to physically attack the officer and he pushed her away and grabbed her wrist to stop the attack. The incident wasn't reported until the next day, probably after someone noticed the bruises and saw possible dollar signs.Bottom line is, all you arm chair self proclaimed attorneys at law quit getting your only exercise by jumping to conclusions and let the guy have an fair hearing and state his side of the story.It's really fishy when an scandal rag like the Idaho Statesman feels it as necessary to publish how much an individual gets paid per hour when it has no direct bearing on the case.

