ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

Best Backpacking Tents That Are Easy to Carry and Set Up

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 3 days ago

The modern backpacking tent has evolved greatly over the decades. Back then, the simple A-frames and sturdy domes that dominated the scene were universally bulky and leaky, with heavy fiberglass poles, not-very-waterproof tarps, and untaped seams. But now, the best backpacking tents are available in a variety of strong yet lightweight designs. They're stormproof, breathable, and available in a wide range of price points, sizes, and uses.

Not only are the best new backpacking tents easy to carry, simple to set up, and full of clever features, they're also being built with sustainable, recycled materials and eco-conscious practices (i.e. dyeing fabrics with processes that use less water and energy). Another great thing about new backpacking tents is you can size up if you're looking for more room to house a significant other or a few trail dogs, because springing for a three- or four-person tent doesn't get you that much of a weight penalty, but you gain a lot of comfort.

Best Backpacking Tents That Are Easy to Carry and Set Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHF5p_0hbQh9xM00
Courtesy Image

1. Gossamer Gear The One

For those seeking something exceptionally lightweight, a tent (or technically a shelter as it has no poles) like this is a dream. The One clocks in at an astonishing 17.7 ounces—half the weight of a liter of water—but still boasts lots of features you'd find in actual tents, like fully taped seams and a bathtub floor; reflective guy lines; side wall tie outs; roomy interior head room; internal mesh pockets; a clothes line; and a large vestibule that covers 10 square feet. The One only needs six stakes to set up, and can be supported with either trekking poles or an optional aluminum pole set.

[$299.25; gossamergear.com ]

Get it

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Best Family Camping Tents for Your Next Trip

It used to be a tent had only one job—to shelter. As long as it separated you from whatever was going on outside, whether it was rain, wind, sun, bugs, or biting temps, it was doing its job. That’s not the case any more. Car camping and family camping tents now come in a huge […]
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tents
The Independent

8 best chests of drawers to organise your clothes in style

How many of us have been meaning to start on the journey of decluttering our homes? Sometimes, the only thing holding us back is not knowing where to start.But decluttering starts with storage – and the first step should be a good quality chest of drawers to fit your bedroom, living room, dining space or hallway.Whether it’s a tall chest to fit into a thin space, or an extra-large set for the master bedroom, there is a chest of drawers out there to suit all storage needs. And if you’re after something that can replace a sideboard, a wide and...
HOME & GARDEN
Mens Journal

Best Skincare Products to Remove Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation

Sometimes when you get a pimple, it heals quickly, leaving no evidence in its wake. That’s the ideal situation, at least aside from having no pimples in the first place. But other times—and increasingly with age—those pimples and other wounds can leave dark marks on your skin for months before they finally disappear. This fun […]
SKIN CARE
yankodesign.com

These prefab Slovenian triangular cabins are the ultimate glamping escape

Slovenian company Lushna builds tiny triangular cabins that function as the perfect nature retreat while providing you with the comfort and shelter of a modern cabin. These micro-cabins were designed to create the ultimate natural experience for you without compromising on comfort and much-required necessities. They come in a variety of prefab options – from sauna modules to bathroom modules to various sleeping units. The little units almost merge completely with the natural environments they are placed, functioning as a harmonious extension of them.
CARS
Tree Hugger

How to Make Macrame Plant Hangers for Your Home

Bohemian home decor is back in vogue, which means social media inspiration pages are awash with rattan, houseplants—so many houseplants—and earthy, natural tones. What embodies the boho aesthetic better than macrame?. Macrame seems like a tricky and time-consuming hobby, but it doesn't have to be either of those...
GARDENING
Mens Journal

Best New Espresso Machines and Tools for Better Home Brewing

Over the past few years, the coffeeshop experience has been transplanted into our homes, bringing a new level of gravitas to home espresso. In support of this shift, espresso machine manufacturers are adding far greater levels of control and technology to consumer machines while scaling down their pro-grade products for home use. Add an endless […]
LIFESTYLE
Mens Journal

Backcountry-Tested Gear You Need to Outfit Your Vehicle for Adventure

Looking to get off the grid? Nothing beats heading miles off the beaten path in a self-sustained rig that’ll support you and your crew for multiple days (even weeks). While many of us might be uncomfortable with the idea of traveling far from civilization, I think that once you get your vehicle properly kitted out […]
CARS
Mens Journal

30 Best Whiskeys Under $30 You Can Find Almost Anywhere

Affordable whiskey sounds contradictory these days, with some new players on the block charging outrageous prices like $120 for a 2-year-old rye—and managing to get it. While the outlook isn’t good from newer brands and the taxes on imports might be rising, there are still some bargains out there. We scoured the market for good, […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
APPAREL
Robb Report

Bugatti’s Molesheim Experience Lets You Glamp Under the Stars, View Rare Classics and Sip Vintage Bubbly

In the wee hours of a balmy summer night in Molsheim, France, I view Jupiter glowing high in the evening sky from the grounds of Château St. Jean, which has anchored these roughly 17 acres for the past 165 years. I’m overnighting in the shadow of this storybook residence, purchased in 1928 by Ettore Bugatti, founder of the renowned French automaker. In the modern era, such a stay has never been available to anyone save the staff who guard the estate—an opportunity so rare, so tightly controlled, it requires leaving my passport at the security gate. Welcome to the Bugatti...
CARS
Mens Journal

Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

Introducing our 2023 Style & Design selections, an annual tradition where Men's Journal editors and contributors cherry pick the latest gear that will improve your life in the year ahead—and look good doing it. We've gathered an eclectic list that ranges from build-it-yourself supercars and electric jet skis to eco-conscious jackets and bio-circular boots, plus […]
APPAREL
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy