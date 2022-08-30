Read full article on original website
Paulding County Progress
Jim Larue Taylor, 1945-2022
PAULDING - Jim Larue Taylor, 77, of Paulding, formerly of Oakwood, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn, Indiana. He was born June 15, 1945, in Paulding to the late Leland Larue and Bertie A. (Miller) Taylor. On October 24, 1975, he married Renee Huffine, she survives in Paulding.
Paulding County Progress
Lady Raiders win tri-match
PAYNE – A trio of Green Meadows Conference schools hooked up in girls golf action at Pleasant Valley Golf Course Thursday night with host Wayne Trace winning the match over Edgerton and Fairview. The Lady Raiders totaled a 209 for the win while the Bulldogs took second with a...
