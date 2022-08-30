Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Shores - Episode 6.06 - Straighten Up and Fly Right - Promotional Photos + Press Release
STUDIO CITY, CA – August 26 – Mick (Treat Williams, “Blue Bloods,” Hair), gains the support he needs in the “Straighten Up and Fly Right” episode of “Chesapeake Shores,” premiering Sunday, September 18 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Williams, Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword Mysteries”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“BH90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Christmas She Wrote”) star.
1923 - Sebastian Roché Cast
Sebastian Roché (The Young Pope, The Man in the High Castle) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ series 1923, the Yellowstone prequel spinoff from Taylor Sheridan, in a recurring role. Details regarding his character remain under wraps. Roché joins previously announced leads Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. Production...
The Girls On The Bus - Carla Gugino To Star
Carla Gugino is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist, Natasha Behnam and Christina Elmore in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods. Gugino’s Grace Gordon Greene is a veteran reporter and friend and mentor to Sadie (Benoist). Grace...
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
The Great North - Episode 3.01 - A Knife To Remember Adventure - Promotional Photos + Press Release
**SEASON PREMIERE**--"THE GREAT NORTH" - (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. BEEF CONFRONTS HIS FEAR OF SMALL TALK ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, ON FOX. Honeybee and Wolf discover an outback-themed restaurant they can't stop going to. Beef confronts his fear of...
See - Episode 3.03 - This Land Is Your Land - Press Release
Wren arrives in Pennsa and shares information about Tormada’s plans. Tamacti Jun tries once more to quell the Witchfinders’ insurgency.
The Sandman - 24/7 - Review
The Sandman “24/7” was written by Ameni Rozsa (Yellowjackets, Scandal, and The Catch) and was directed by Jamie Childs. Rozsa was responsible for the teleplay but a number of others helped with the development of the story. This episode was adapted from “24 Hours” and “Sound and Fury” – The Sandman #6 and #7.
Monarch - Episode 1.02 - There Can Only Be One Queen - Press Release
THE ROMANS BAND TOGETHER ON THE ALL-NEW TIME PERIOD PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, ON FOX. The Romans rally together after tragedy strikes. Nicky and Gigi grow even more competitive when the press dub Gigi "The New Queen." Meanwhile, sparks fly between Nicky and Wade; and Kayla discovers some shocking news in the all-new "There Can Only Be One Queen" time period premiere episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Sept. 20 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-102) (TV-14 L, V)
Only Murders in the Building - 2x08, 2x09, 2x10 - Review: Last-Minute Change
Last season, Only Murders in the Building was easy to review every week. Each episode was funny, intriguing, self-contained enough to have something specific to say, yet still contained key developments both for the individual characters and the mystery at hand. Season 2 is not the same. Read on for...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - August 2022
The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays, Poll Votes, Comments, Facebook Likes and Tweets. TIP: Remember if you want to see your show do better, make sure you share your shows content on Social Media (Facebook/Twitter/G+/Tumblr etc) and comment on articles/posts about your show.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has started airing on Amazon. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously...
Phony - Comedy in Development at Hulu
In a six-way bidding war, Hulu has landed Phony, a half-hour project from Marcel the Shell with Shoes On co-writer Nick Paley. Hulu would not comment, but I hear the project, which has been laid off at ABC Signature, has received a script-to-series commitment with a big, high-six/low-seven-figure penalty. ABC Signature-based Drew Goddard, writer of The Martian and creator of Marvel’s Daredevil series, is joining as an executive producer.
Questions for the 74th Prime Time Emmy Award winners
For the 74th Annual Prime Time Emmy Awards on September 12th, SpoilerTV will have a front-row seat for the press interviews. If you would like to ask any of the winners a question, please post below. Questions will be considered until the night of the Award show, so please post...
The English - Teaser Promo featuring Emily Blunt
An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.
