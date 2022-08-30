ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 roster cuts: Undrafted rookie S Scott Nelson on the list

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Seahawks are waiving undrafted rookie safety Scott Nelson, according to a report by Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus.

Nelson performed well during the preseason, earning one of the highest defensive grades on the team. Seattle has set a very high bar to make the cut at this position, though. With starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs going exactly nowhere, the four undrafted safeties they brought in faced an uphill battle to beat out more experienced backups.

There’s now about two and a half hours to go before the NFL’s deadline to get rosters down to 53 players.

Nelson is the sixth cut that we know about, leaving 21 more to go.

