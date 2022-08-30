Read full article on original website
Nvidia’s Gaming Division Revenue Declines 33%
Nvidia reported $6.7 billion in second-quarter revenue, which fell short of hitting its outlook of $8.1 billion. Despite it being a 3% increase from the same period last year, it still represents a 19% decline from Q1. In the company’s preliminary financial results released earlier this month, Nvidia attributed the...
NetEase Acquires French Video Game Developer
Video game company NetEase has acquired French gaming studio Quantic Dream, becoming the company’s first video game developer in Europe. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. “By combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources, and execution capabilities, there are...
Apple Trademarks Hint at VR Fitness Plans
Apple is laying the groundwork to help you get fit in virtual reality. The company has filed trademark applications for its long-rumored VR and AR headsets, a move which hints at a focus shift toward health and fitness. Apple has filed trademarks in the U.S., E.U., and many other countries...
