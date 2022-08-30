Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
KTUL
Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
KTUL
LaFortune Park hosts first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From Sept. 2-4, the first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic is bringing hundreds of people to the LaFortune Park Tennis Center. Over 350 players from Oklahoma and surrounding states are participating in the event, making it the largest pickleball tournament event in the region. The event...
KTUL
City of Tulsa awarded $38 million Build Back Better grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The White House awarded Tulsa a $38.2 million dollar grant to advance aerial mobility, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Out of over 500 coalitions that applied, the city is one of 21 in the nation who won the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
KTUL
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A suspected pimp was arrested on Thursday and accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas, according to authorities. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with trafficking of a person under 18. The San Antonio Police Department was notified in Oct. 2021...
KTUL
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
KTUL
'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
KTUL
Arrests made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17 and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
KTUL
Jena Nelson, 2020 OK teacher of the year, challenging Walters for state superintendent
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two years ago, Jena Nelson was honored as Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. It's been more than an honor for her, it's been a chance to build experience and a resume for a teacher from Deer Creek to run for state superintendent. "Someone has got...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
More than 100 first responders take part in Swiftwater Rescue Conference in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — More than 100 first responders from across the United States and as far away as Australia descended on Oklahoma City this week. The first responders came to town to learn new swiftwater rescue skills and safety techniques at RIVERSPORT’s Swiftwater Rescue Conference. The conference...
KTUL
Fall enrollment begins for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment opened on August 29 for senior-adult educational classes in-person and online taught through Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. With more than 60 classes ub Tulsa, oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville, and online, OLLI provides engaging learning and social opportunities for people 50 or...
KTUL
Waterline work scheduled, two projects to affect traffic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews are scheduled to work on a 12-inch waterline on September 7 near 66th and Lewis. Work hours will operate between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the project, the eastbound lane of East 66th Street North will be closed at North Victor Avenue and traffic will be detoured to the south onto East 65th Place North.
KTUL
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Partly sunny, slim chance for isolated showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of this Labor Day weekend, weather should cooperate with plans. There is a chance for a few isolated showers but most of the weekend should stay dry, including Labor Day. Morning fog will be easily seen especially in areas north and east of...
KTUL
Cascia Hall falls to Rejoice Christian in home opener
TULSA, Okla. — Cascia Hall played their home opener tonight as they hosted a dominant Rejoice Christian. The Eagles got off to an early start, scoring on their first drive of the game. Rejoice led 28-14 at the half, and would never relinquish the lead. They ultimately prevailed with...
KTUL
ORU names the David, Barbara Green Centre for Global Leadership
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University recently named its new leadership center the David and Barbara Green Centre for Global Leadership. This Centre is part of ORU's Whole Leaders for the Whole World campaign and is the final project in phase one of the $77 million campaign. Establishing...
KTUL
OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: Rainy morning, possible clearing this afternoon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain will hang around the first part of the day with high temps in the upper 80s to the low 90s. There will be a lull in the day with a chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon. The evening starts cloudy but then there will be some clearing, which will be welcomed at some of the late-night events this weekend.
Comments / 0