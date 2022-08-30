ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Safari Joe's ends summer operation with Labor Day swim party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As summer comes to a close, folks are heading to pools to get one last swim of the season. Safari Joe's is joining the festivities and hosting a big Labor Day swim party before it goes into hibernation for the winter. The water park will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

LaFortune Park hosts first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — From Sept. 2-4, the first annual Tulsa Pickleball Classic is bringing hundreds of people to the LaFortune Park Tennis Center. Over 350 players from Oklahoma and surrounding states are participating in the event, making it the largest pickleball tournament event in the region. The event...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa awarded $38 million Build Back Better grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The White House awarded Tulsa a $38.2 million dollar grant to advance aerial mobility, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Out of over 500 coalitions that applied, the city is one of 21 in the nation who won the Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma astronaut approves of Artemis launch delay

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
KTUL

'Tulsa King' production company donates pill presser from show to OBN

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says the received a unique donation this past week. The production company that has recently filmed "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone, dropped off a pill press that was used as a prop for the show. The company decided to donate...
TULSA, OK
#Pandemic#Paralysis#Gofundme
KTUL

Crooks compromise local USPS mailboxes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a few Tulsa post office mail boxes out of service because crooks compromised them, a U.S. Postal Inspector said. Two mailboxes are taped off at 91st and Sheridan and one closed at 51st and Sheridan. U.S. Postal Inspector Paul Ecker says he knows...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrests made in deadly Center of the Universe shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made two arrests in a deadly shooting that took place at the Center of the Universe in July. Eighteen-year-old Serenity McAdoo was shot at the Center of the Universe the morning of July 17 and taken to a hospital, where she later died.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fall enrollment begins for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute senior-adult classes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment opened on August 29 for senior-adult educational classes in-person and online taught through Oklahoma State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. With more than 60 classes ub Tulsa, oklahoma City, Stillwater, Bartlesville, and online, OLLI provides engaging learning and social opportunities for people 50 or...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Waterline work scheduled, two projects to affect traffic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Crews are scheduled to work on a 12-inch waterline on September 7 near 66th and Lewis. Work hours will operate between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the project, the eastbound lane of East 66th Street North will be closed at North Victor Avenue and traffic will be detoured to the south onto East 65th Place North.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cascia Hall falls to Rejoice Christian in home opener

TULSA, Okla. — Cascia Hall played their home opener tonight as they hosted a dominant Rejoice Christian. The Eagles got off to an early start, scoring on their first drive of the game. Rejoice led 28-14 at the half, and would never relinquish the lead. They ultimately prevailed with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

ORU names the David, Barbara Green Centre for Global Leadership

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University recently named its new leadership center the David and Barbara Green Centre for Global Leadership. This Centre is part of ORU's Whole Leaders for the Whole World campaign and is the final project in phase one of the $77 million campaign. Establishing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Rainy morning, possible clearing this afternoon

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The rain will hang around the first part of the day with high temps in the upper 80s to the low 90s. There will be a lull in the day with a chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon. The evening starts cloudy but then there will be some clearing, which will be welcomed at some of the late-night events this weekend.
TULSA, OK

