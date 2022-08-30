TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — NASA’s Artemis 1 launch did not happen as planned on Saturday, but one of Oklahoma’s three surviving astronauts said it’s for the best. Capt. John Herrington said rockets are delicate and dangerous things that shouldn’t be launched if they have any known issues. He would know. After all, he helped build the International Space Station.

