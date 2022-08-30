ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

TPD investigating deadly pedestrian hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was called near Pine and North Mingo just past 5 a.m. on September 3 concerning a car and pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they determined the victim was dead and the suspect had left the scene. The suspect's vehicle was described...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
106.3 The Buzz

Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police

Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deceased Man Found Near Sapulpa Buffalo Statue

The Sapulpa Police Department is reporting that they have identified a deceased man who was found in a car parked near the Sapulpa Buffalo Statue that resides just outside the town on New Sapulpa Road. The man is identified as Steven Honeywell, age 49. Honeywell was undergoing treatment for unidentified...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
KTUL

Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy

TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
news9.com

Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store

Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
