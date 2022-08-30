Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run
When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.
KTUL
TPD investigating deadly pedestrian hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department was called near Pine and North Mingo just past 5 a.m. on September 3 concerning a car and pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they determined the victim was dead and the suspect had left the scene. The suspect's vehicle was described...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police arrest two people for July murder at Center of the Universe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people in a murder that happened at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in July. Police said 15-year-old Ronnell Overstreet was arrested for first-degree murder on Tuesday, and 18-year-old Isaac Harvey was arrested for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication on Thursday.
News On 6
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects For Breaking Into Storage Units
Collinsville Police arrested a man and woman who they said were caught breaking into storage units. Police said it may have been an inside job. Collinsville Police said they found out about the burglary because an off-duty Rogers County deputy was driving by, and saw sparks flying. Police said that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police arrest man for leading them on chase in stolen car through midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who they said led them on a chase through midtown Tulsa in a stolen car Thursday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Malcolm Jenkins after he was apprehended near East 41st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Police said officers from...
Fundraiser announced for children involved in Pryor crash
TULSA, Okla. — A fundraiser has been announced for the family involved in a crash in Pryor earlier this week. Four children along with their mother were traveling to visit family, according to the GoFundMe page. Police said the minivan the family was in was stopped at a traffic...
Owasso Police Release Details About Robbery, Chase On Highway 169
Owasso Police said two suspects who led officers on a chase Thursday after a robbery were driving a stolen car with stolen items inside. Police said Thomas Bear and Paige Lottinville had drugs and guns in the car, along with stolen IDs and credit cards. A witness called them when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Man Pulls GTA Move and Spray Paints Car to Hide from Police
Have to give credit to the guy for trying, but it didn't work. If you grew up playing the Grand Theft Auto games like myself. You know when you're running from police the easiest thing you can do is go to paint shop to switch the paint of your and they stop following you IMMEDIATELY. Looks like a man up in Tulsa decided to take this exact logic into the real world.
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will, assault
Authorities say they have arrested an Oklahoma man following a terrifying incident.
Tulsa Police respond to car fire, realize car was involved in several larcenies and a robbery
TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa Police responded to a car fire near East Admiral Pl and North Garnett Rd Wednesday afternoon, they realized it was the same car involved in several recent larcenies and a robbery. Tulsa Police said patrol officers spotted the car Wednesday afternoon and attempted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men killed in Osage County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deceased Man Found Near Sapulpa Buffalo Statue
The Sapulpa Police Department is reporting that they have identified a deceased man who was found in a car parked near the Sapulpa Buffalo Statue that resides just outside the town on New Sapulpa Road. The man is identified as Steven Honeywell, age 49. Honeywell was undergoing treatment for unidentified...
FOX23 investigates why collections boxes at Tulsa post offices remain closed
TULSA, Okla. — After getting several tips, FOX23 is investigating what’s going on at post offices in Tulsa. Typically, you can drive through and drop your mail in blue collection boxes, but there are three Tulsa locations where you can no longer do that. Near 71st and Lewis,...
Montana man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
A Montana man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma on Friday.
Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang
TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges. Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary. The 1967...
KTUL
Arrest by Pryor officer caught on camera leads to controversy
TULSA, Okla. — After the video of an arrest in Pryor went viral, the family of the man arrested said he was a victim of police brutality. Charles Burrow, 37, was arrested Monday after he was accused of drunk driving. Burrow's sister, Sara, was sent the video -- which...
news9.com
Police Search For 2 People Suspected Of Shoplifting From Tulsa Store
Tulsa police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting from a store near 111th and Memorial. Tulsa police shared photos of the individuals in a Facebook post on Monday. Investigators believe the suspects took several items from the store without paying on August 15th. Authorities say the pair may...
Comments / 0