Columbus, OH

FanSided

New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans

Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Unexpected rushing touchdowns and zero vomiting

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three Things to Watch: No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame

Congratulations, Buckeye Nation — we have survived the barren wasteland known as the offseason, and are on the verge of starting the 2022 season. It does not get much better than this, with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame coming into Ohio Stadium for the first time since 1995 to take on the second-ranked Buckeyes in a nationally televised contest on ABC.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1

It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: 2022 game preview and prediction

Ohio State will open the 100th year of football at Ohio Stadium in style, hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a clash of top-five teams on Saturday night. It always is a huge tilt when the two programs meet, as this is the fourth-consecutive meeting where both teams are ranked in the top 10.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock

Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season

Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams

Penn State (-3.5) v. Purdue - Thursday Sept. 1 8:00 p.m. - FOX. There is really only one thing you need to know about this game — it’s under the lights at Purdue. As a Buckeye fan, I’ve seen this horror movie before. Although Purdue doesn’t have Rondale Moore, or even a David Bell on their roster, Aidan O’Connell can still put huge numbers on the board. Over his last five games last year, O’Connell tossed 19 touchdowns and threw for at least 390 yards in four of those contests.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Columbus, OH

