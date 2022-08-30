Read full article on original website
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso threatens to not make College GameDay headgear pick for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Lee Corso is back with the boys after broadcasting live from his home in Week 0. College GameDay is back in Columbus this week for the monumental showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State is the first school where Corso put on the headgear many years ago, and...
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans
Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Unexpected rushing touchdowns and zero vomiting
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s physical second half helps them pull away from Notre Dame
Ohio State won their season-opening top-5 matchup against Notre Dame by a score of 21-10 in a hard-fought Week 1 victory. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Pod.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Three Things to Watch: No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame
Congratulations, Buckeye Nation — we have survived the barren wasteland known as the offseason, and are on the verge of starting the 2022 season. It does not get much better than this, with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame coming into Ohio Stadium for the first time since 1995 to take on the second-ranked Buckeyes in a nationally televised contest on ABC.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who will lead Ohio State men’s basketball in assists this season?
After a brief foray into Ohio State history and discussing the best athletes to don the scarlet and gray from around the state, we’re returning to present day this week. While scoring is sexy and fun, assists are important too, and we want to know who will dish out the most dimes this season.
landgrantholyland.com
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1
It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
Ohio State Fans Are Furious With Ryan Day's Decision vs. Notre Dame
To win big games you got to make big plays. Sometimes, that requires taking a couple of risks. Ryan Day, however, is playing it safe vs. Notre Dame tonight. At one point in the first half of Saturday night's primetime game, Ohio State faced a fourth-and-three from the Notre Dame 40-yard line.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: 2022 game preview and prediction
Ohio State will open the 100th year of football at Ohio Stadium in style, hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a clash of top-five teams on Saturday night. It always is a huge tilt when the two programs meet, as this is the fourth-consecutive meeting where both teams are ranked in the top 10.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
WSYX ABC6
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit drops first expletive on College GameDay for 2022 season
Kirk Herbstreit is fired up for College GameDay’s first show in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. The pregame show decided to play a new game on Saturday morning where the analysts tried to name where a quarterback transferred after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: A smörgåsbord of outstanding nagging questions
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
MC&J: Notre Dame-Ohio State undoubtedly tops Week 1’s slate involving Big Ten teams
Penn State (-3.5) v. Purdue - Thursday Sept. 1 8:00 p.m. - FOX. There is really only one thing you need to know about this game — it’s under the lights at Purdue. As a Buckeye fan, I’ve seen this horror movie before. Although Purdue doesn’t have Rondale Moore, or even a David Bell on their roster, Aidan O’Connell can still put huge numbers on the board. Over his last five games last year, O’Connell tossed 19 touchdowns and threw for at least 390 yards in four of those contests.
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: LGHL legend Alexis Chassen talks excitement of OSU vs. ND, college football’s return
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 2, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Gives $500 Express Gift Cards to Entire Ohio State Football Team to Buy New Game Day Suits
C.J. Stroud wants his entire team to be looking fly on game day. In a post-practice speech shared Thursday by the Ohio State football team on its official Twitter account, Stroud told the Buckeyes that he was giving every player a $500 gift card to Express – one of his NIL sponsors – to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
