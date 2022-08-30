ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes lane in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem house fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children, 2 dogs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

High Point house fire leaves 1 dead, 5 more without a home

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said they found a body inside a house fire early Friday morning. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash closes 2 lanes in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
WHITSETT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility worker killed in accident in Winston-Salem /Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Shopping carts creating hazards in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
wfdd.org

Yadkin County denies rezoning request for rock quarry

A proposed rock quarry in Yadkin County will not take place. The local board of commissioners recently voted to deny a rezoning request that would have paved the way for the project to move forward. Residents in the rural Hamptonville community worried about traffic, noise, property values, and well water...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

