ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two lanes of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash late Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 143, near Exit 143 for NC-62/Alamance Road. The closure began at 4:56 p.m. and was closed until 7:18 p.m. Given […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 206, near Exit 206 for US-421 close to Greensboro city limits. The closure began at 1:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:48 […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple people and pets were displaced after a fire Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. It happened on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, southeast of Interstate 40 and Peters Creek Parkway. Firefighters posted on social media that they were on the scene around 10:30 p.m. This content...
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point fire officials said they found a body inside a house fire early Friday morning. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a home on West Green Drive. Officials said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews got the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An equipment operator died while driving a sewer wash truck on the way to a service call in Winston-Salem Monday night. 59-year-old Russell L. Cutrell was driving his work truck with his co-worker James L. Glisson Jr. in the passenger seat before it flipped over on Friedberg Church Road near Candlewood Drive, outside the Winston-Salem city limits around 11:34 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are injured and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Patrol officers came to the 800 block of Reynolda Road after getting reports of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found two victims, a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
A proposed rock quarry in Yadkin County will not take place. The local board of commissioners recently voted to deny a rezoning request that would have paved the way for the project to move forward. Residents in the rural Hamptonville community worried about traffic, noise, property values, and well water...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
