Texas Governor Pushes Back On Raising Gun Age After Uvalde
(AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Abbott said Wednesday that that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the May 24 attack would be “unconstitutional” because of recent court rulings. A handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington — require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Last weekend, several Uvalde families rallied with gun rights groups in front of the Texas Capitol calling for stricter gun measures and bringing lawmakers back to pass new restrictions.
NM Building Abortion Clinic Near Texas Border After Roe V. Wade Decision
New Mexico is making plans to build a reproductive healthcare clinic near the Texas state line. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham earmarked ten-million dollars in public funds on Wednesday for the clinic. It’s designed to meet an expected rise in demand for abortions from women traveling from neighboring states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.
California Fails To Replace Concealed Weapon Ruling
(AP) — California lawmakers have failed to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote early Thursday in the state Assembly. Sen. Anthony Portantino says that makes California less safe. He promised to try again when lawmakers reconvene in December. The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need. But Assembly members could not muster the two-thirds requirement to immediately impose new limits.
Beto O’Rourke Returning To Campaign Trail
Beto O’Rourke will make South Texas his first stop when he returns to the campaign trail following an illness. O’Rouke’s campaign says he’ll be hosting an event Saturday night in Laredo. The Democratic candidate for governor has been sidelined with a bacterial infection. Most polls show...
California Wildfire Destroys 100 Homes, Other Buildings
(AP) — About 100 homes and other structures have been destroyed in a Northern California wildfire that put thousands under evacuation orders. At a briefing Saturday, fire officials said improved weather conditions helped slow the Mill Fire, which is burning 250 miles north of San Francisco. The fire began...
Low On Water, Prep Football Adapts In Mississippi’s Capital
A water crises in Mississippi’s capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state’s cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say...
Sectors Of Texas Economy Are Slowing Down
Certain sectors of the Texas economy are showing signs of slowing down. Two new reports from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas show declines in manufacturing, retail activity, and the service sector statewide in August. The reports say those sectors of the economy are still dealing with supply chain problems,...
