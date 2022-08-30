(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.

2 DAYS AGO