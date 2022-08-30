Read full article on original website
Active Cases Of COVID 19
(COVID 19 cases decrease)....COVID 19 update released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, active cases of COVID 19 have decreased since Tuesday. There are currently 380 active cases of the virus, down 56 from the 436 reported on Tuesday. Deaths attributed to the virus have increased by 2. There are now 952 deaths attributed to COVID 19. The latest State Tier Metrics in Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population now at 19.80, with a positivity rate of 30.5%.
Dove hunting season helps Imperial County’s economy
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Hunting season doesn't only bring hunters to the imperial valley but also contributes to helping the economy. Tarek Danaf gets ready for a long morning, he's one of hundreds of hunters who came to the imperial valley this week for one thing. "We are just...
Air Pollution Control District
(The APCD will be celebrating Mexico's Independance)...They will be doing that by handing out goodie bags. Between September 12 and the 16th, they will be handing out the bags from 2-4 pm. The bags will contain an environmental Loteria and other fun items. To pick up a goodie bag go to the APCD office at 150 South 9th Street in El Centro during the indicated days during the designated hours. If you have any questions, call the APCD at 442 265 1800.
Conserve Alert Continues
The Imperial Irrigation District has extended their Conserve Alert through Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Current weather conditions, with heat in the 110+ range, are expected to remain in the Valley through the middle of next week. IID's extended Conserve Alert comes while California and the western U.S. are experiencing extreme heat and that is putting strain on the electric grid with the increasing energy demands. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The IID says that since the Conserve Alert was issued on Monday, August 29, 2022, IID customers have responded well and the district appreciates the efforts.
Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign
The Humane Society of Imperial County kicked off this month with the Shepherd September Campaign to honor German Shepherds and Shepherd mixed breeds. For the entire month of September, the shelter is lowering adoption fees to only $20 for German Shepherd mixes. Standard adoption procedures, protocol and benefits still apply. The post Humane Society of Imperial County launches Sheptember campaign appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead
On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead. The post Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma apprehensions rising in August
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Apprehensions in Yuma rose in August according to Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem. He says agents are averaging over 5,000 apprehensions a week, and encountered over 300 unaccompanied children at the border. The Yuma Sector already hit a record year for apprehensions, seeing a 200%...
Traffic Stop Results in Arrest
A 20-year-old man was arrested after trying to outrun police. At about 8:00 p.m. Friday El Centro police attempted to stop a car at Imperial and Bradshaw. The driver failed to yield and continued westbound on Bradshaw and then southbound on La Brucherie. The driver continued to flee pursuing officers and police were able to deploy spike strips and end the chase. The driver was booked into Imperil County Jail on charges of Failure to Yield and other vehicle violations.
Parts Stolen
Apparently the Midnight Auto Supply connection is open in El Centro. A resident in the 900 block of Wensley in El Centro reported parts were taken from their Jeep Grand Cherokee. The theft of a front bumper and other parts of the SUV were taken sometime Thursday night.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
Labor Day Weekend
(The last holiday weekend of the summer)....The California Highway Patrol says they will be ready. They will go into their Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period at 6:00 pm Friday evening. The MEP will continbue until Mid-night Monday. Labor Day weekend is traiditionally one of the largest party Holidays of the year. For that reason, the CHP says they will be focusing on DUI's. They say all traffic laws will be enforced, but there will be a special focus on suspected DUI's. Officers will also be assisting disabled motorists. The MEP is when the Highway Patrol assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways. It is an attempt to ensure tragedies are kept to a minimum. They say if you and your group will be drinking, be sure to assign a designated driver.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat to continue into holiday weekend for the Imperial Valley
While temps go back to average for the Yuma area, the Imperial Valley has their excessive heat warning extended to Tuesday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure situated across the western United States will continue to result a prolonged period of hot temperatures across the area into at least the first half of next week, with many lower desert communities likely eclipsing the 110 degree mark. With high pressure in place, thunderstorm chances will remain low most days and affect primarily the higher elevations of Arizona. However, strong thunderstorm wind gusts could still descend out of the high terrain toward the lower.
Brawley man sentenced to 10 years plus for fentanyl death of El Centro boy
SAN DIEGO — Lorenzo Anthony Garcia of Brawley, 23, was sentenced in federal court August 26 to 130 months in prison and three years of supervised release for providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of Josue M. Garcia Moreno, a young football player from Central Union High School. When issuing the sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel noted the importance of ensuring a significant consequence to deter future similar acts, stating that “fentanyl is a drug so powerful that it takes a life in the blink of an eye. There is no recovery, no redress, no rehabilitation. Just misery.”
Traffic Blocked In Separate Incidents
(Thursday Morning traffic disruptions)...The California Highway Patrol says there were two incidents. The first on Southbound Highway 86 It occured at around 7:00 am after a big rig rolled near Highway 78 at the bypass. Traffic was blocked on Highway 78. No injuries were reported. Just before 8:00 Thursday morning, a two vehicle collision was reported on Westbound McCabe Road near Southbound LaBrucherie. There were no injuries, but both vehicles blocked traffic. The drivers were asked to move their vehicles off the roadway to allow traffic to pass.
Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
Brawley Social Emotional Learning Leadership Team recognized by state
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Leadership Team from Brawley is being recognized by the California Department of Education's as winners of the California Pivotal Practice (CAPP) Award Program. The CAPP Award Program celebrates schools that were innovative during the 2020-2021 school year while California was...
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
Woman Charged with Assault and Robbery
An El Centro woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. El Centro police responded to the 800 block of Adams Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a woman had her purse stolen. Police were able to locate the thief about a block away. The 36-year-old woman was detained and then arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Assault, Armed Robbery and drug charges.
