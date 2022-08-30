Read full article on original website
Two Hospitalized in Friday Night Crash on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 2, 2022) – Two persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to West Shore Drive north of Riley Street and just east of US-31 just before 8 PM. That was where a white sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Holland woman, attempted to exit a parking lot and enter onto West Shore Drive when it pulled in front of a northbound sedan, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man. A collision ensued, and a 43-year-old Holland woman riding in the white vehicle was taken in stable condition to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The man was also hurt, although his injuries were considered minor, and he was also hospitalized at an undisclosed location. The older woman was not hurt.
Holland Police Log September 1-2, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Muskegon Man Hurt in I-96 Crash Near Nunica
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – A 50-year-old Muskegon man was injured in a single vehicle crash east of Nunica late on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, the unnamed motorist was alone while driving his sedan westbound on I-96, approaching 112th Avenue, shortly after 10 PM. Witnesses told responding deputies and other first responders that they saw that automobile “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it left the roadway, struck a ditch, and rolled over several times.
Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
Elaine R. Viening
Elaine R. Viening, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Holland. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church in Allegan (323 Cutler St. Allegan). A one-hour visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 am.
Howard Wolters
Service for Howard Wolters, age 88 will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at North Holland Reformed Church. Burial Olive Township Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Northwood Funeral Home, 295 Douglas Avenue. Passed away 8/30/2022. Check the Dykstra Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
Ashley Justin Benadum
Ashley Justin Benadum, age 39, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Ashley was born on March 3, 1983. A celebration of life for Ashley will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424.
World War II soldier from Grand Rapids accounted for 77 years later
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A U.S. Army soldier from West Michigan who was killed during World War II has been found and accounted for. According to the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 19-year-old Donald Hofman of Grand Rapids was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45 Infantry Division in January 1945.
MSU defeats Western, Eastern wins opener against EKU; Michigan hosts Colorado State this afternoon
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Payton Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help the Michigan State Spartans pull away and beat the Western Michigan Broncos 35-13 on Friday night. After taking a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter, the Spartans allowed an average Mid-American Conference team to pull within eight points late in the third.
Dux, Tigers Win; Hope Begins Grid Season Today
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – Match Day 2 of the 2022 high school gridiron football season along the Lakeshore concluded last night with Zeeland West shutting out the Red Hawks in Cedar Springs, 28-0. The Dux host the Zeeland East Chix in the Bird Bowl at Zeeland Stadium this coming Friday evening, with broadcast time at 6:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
