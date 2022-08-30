Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment

Read full article on original website
Hawkins County Schools program prepares students to be firefighters, helps fill critical need
ROGERSVILLE — Students in fire science at Volunteer and Cherokee high schools learn more than firefighting skills. They also pick up ways to overcome fears, gain confidence and grasp life skills. The Hawkins County school system launched the program last year after determining there was a need for it,...
TCAT Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses
ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. Most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that offers the opportunity for qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Unicoi County to use grant funds to improve water infastructure
Unicoi County is putting the $3.7 million in grant money they received from the American Rescue Plan to work on their water infrastructure. County officials, alongside Erwin Utilities and Unicoi Water Utilities District, identified six water infrastructure projects that were able to be completed with the received funding.
Hampton schools on soft lockdown on Friday. Shots fired determined to be target practice
HAMPTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has reported that the schools in Hampton were placed in temporary lockdown shortly before noon on Friday. The sheriff’s department said the soft lockdown was enacted “out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of a 911 call” about reports of shots fired in the area. The lockdown was in place to give deputies time to arrive on the scene and investigate the report about the shots fired.
Warriors Path close to completing renovation project
KINGSPORT — Renovations are ongoing at Warriors Path State Park as the state finishes up a new marina and repaves almost all of the park’s roadways. The centerpiece of the project, a 4,300-square-foot marina, is almost finished, park officials said.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Sept. 5-11)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
$25,000 Rapha Foundation grant boosts United Way Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund
ABINGDON — The Rapha Foundation (RAPHA) has announced a donation of $25,000 designated to the Wise County 2022 Disaster Fund managed by United Way of Southwest Virginia. The Rapha grant will help with long-term recovery efforts for those who face property damage due to flooding on July 28. Mark S. Vanover, executive director of the Rapha Foundation, explained why RAPHA is eager to help.
Keep Carter County Beautiful thanks volunteers for latest cleanup
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter group expressed its thanks to the 14 volunteers who spent a couple of hours on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27 picking up litter and trash along the Milligan Highway. In addition to its mission of working to keep all of...
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
Carson and Co. click in Tribe's Region 1-6A rout of 'Canes
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett broke free from a competitive game late in the first half Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium before rolling to a 42-14 win over Morristown East in the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Senior Jake Carson had a dandy game throwing the football for the...
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month
KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
Elizabethton Planning Commission approves plans for Covered Bridge Park renovations, addition to RV park.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission considered several items of business during its monthly meeting on Thursday, including the second phase of recreational vehicle park in the Watauga Industrial Park and approval of of future plans for the Covered Bridge Park which will be financed by a state grant.
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will be holding its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Edwards’ huge night pushes Unicoi over Madison
ERWIN — How long does it take senior running back Nehemiah Edwards to run 99 yards?. Only about 18 seconds, and Unicoi County football fans found out the answer to that question in Friday’s 35-14 thumping of interstate foe Madison (N.C.) in the second quarter.
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
McKinney captures Bristol Dragway Footbrake race in memory of son
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tears of joy and remembrance flowed at Bristol Dragway early Saturday morning. Todd McKinney, an Elizabethton racer, scored a $10,000 win in the BTE World Footbrake Challenge.
Sullivan County officials take oaths on first day of four-year terms
BLOUNTVILLE — Most of Sullivan County’s elected officials began new four-year terms on Thursday by taking oaths of office amid a standing-room-only crowd at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse. A few officials were sworn in earlier due to scheduling conflicts.
Holmes’ big night sends Science Hill past Boone
JOHNSON CITY — After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches. Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. For more information call 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
