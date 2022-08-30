ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Swathi Arur named Emerging Leader in Health and Medicine Scholar by National Academy of Medicine

HOUSTON ― Swathi Arur, Ph.D., professor and deputy chair of Genetics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has been selected as one of the 2022 Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine Scholars by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM). Arur is the first MD Anderson faculty member to be appointed to this prestigious group since its creation in 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
To wipe childhood cancer off the map, scientists must chart its genomic landscape

Scientists have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital study is the first to supply a comprehensive view of the genomics of all subtypes of ALL. The work serves as a foundational guide for physicians and scientists to understand disease development and improve treatment outcomes. The research was published today in Nature Genetics.
CANCER
School wellness centers: An innovative response to student stress and suicide

The wellness center at Utah’s Westlake High School is a port in the storm of adolescence. With comfortable couches, soft lighting, nature sounds, healthy snacks and an array of sensory activities like Buddha Boards and puzzles, the wellness center offers overwhelmed students a place to relax and refocus, practice healthy coping mechanisms or talk with a counselor.
EDUCATION
A near-death experience worsens some cancer cells

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
CANCER
Black-owned restaurants impacted disproportionately by COVID-19

It’s well established that people of color suffered higher mortality rates and worse health outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic than white people. But the economic consequences of COVID-19 are still being determined. It’s well established that people of color suffered higher mortality rates and worse health outcomes during the...
RESTAURANTS

