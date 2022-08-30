ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

ABC4

Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
City
Lehi, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
KSLTV

One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
kjzz.com

Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: UCSO asks for help identifying theft suspects

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects. UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23. At this time, the agency is asking for […]
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KSLTV

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting near Trax

SALT LAKE CITY — Police were on scene of what is being described as an officer-involved shooting near 900 South and 200 West. Salt Lake City Police said they were not involved and that UTA Police were handling the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

