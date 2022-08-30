Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Large Salt Lake City party ends in ‘gang-related’ shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured a 32-year-old man early Saturday morning. The investigation started at 1:23 a.m. when police “received multiple calls” about gunshots being heard near 1700 South 4100 West in Salt Lake City’s industrial neighborhood. During the response, dispatchers […]
Gephardt Daily
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
KSLTV
One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
ksl.com
Man shot, killed in fight outside downtown Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was shot and killed in a downtown street Saturday afternoon in a fight involving several people who had just left a sneaker convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. in the middle of West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
KSLTV
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
KSLTV
SLC police investigate fatal shooting, outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S W Temple Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
kjzz.com
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
ksl.com
West Valley man facing federal charges for possession of nearly 100 pounds of illegal drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — A man from West Valley City was charged in federal court for possessing nearly 100 pounds of various illegal drugs and 17 firearms, which were allegedly being used to further drug trafficking crimes. Innocente Ramirez, 38, was charged in federal court on Wednesday with possession...
WATCH: UCSO asks for help identifying theft suspects
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects. UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23. At this time, the agency is asking for […]
KSLTV
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting near Trax
SALT LAKE CITY — Police were on scene of what is being described as an officer-involved shooting near 900 South and 200 West. Salt Lake City Police said they were not involved and that UTA Police were handling the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.
kslnewsradio.com
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
Comments / 0