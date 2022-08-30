Read full article on original website
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
hotnewhiphop.com
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Announces Plans To Launch Yeezy Stores In Every State
Despite defining music and fashion in the past decade, it seems like Kanye's partnerships with Adidas and GAP aren't going as well as planned. Ye accused both adidas and GAP of stealing his designs for their own non-Yeezy products, which has led to an even bigger strain in his relationships with both companies.
hotnewhiphop.com
Freddie Gibbs Finally Shares "$oul $old $eparately" Release Date
It looks like we're going to be getting a few solid albums in the coming months. While 2022 has witnessed some incredible bodies of work so far from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and Beyoncé, there are a few other artists who've promised to drop an album before the year ends. Freddie Gibbs might not be on the same magnitude as the aforementioned artists, there's no doubt that he's ramped up the anticipation for his next studio album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Rocks Face Piercings In Throwback High School Pics: "I Wasn't Emo"
Cardi B has come a long way since her days as a high schooler in the Bronx. The mom of two recently dug in the crates of photos from her teenage days, and stumbled across pics of herself rocking lip piercings and smoking a cigarette. Cardi shared the flashback photos for her 23.6 million Twitter followers, tweeting, "Ghetto teenager……fun fact -The emo kids in school were actually really cool and will give me free cigarettes."
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane & Baby Racks Defy The Odds On "Look Ma I Did It"
Though it feels like it's been a minute since Gucci Mane delivered a solo body of work that highlight him instead of his artists, he's continued to bless fans with a ton of solo music. Earlier this summer, he shared a message to the rap game as an elder statesman to stop dissing the dead -- an ironic turn of events seeing as he continued to diss Pookie Loc.
