Mackinaw City Celebrating Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day

We are now six days away from the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

On Monday at 7 a.m., walkers will begin making their way across the bridge, starting on either the Mackinaw City or in St. Ignace on the north end of the bridge.

From 6:30 a.m. to noon, the bridge will be closed to all traffic. There will be no bus transportation for those participating, so you will need to find your own ride back across the bridge if you’re planning on walking.

Michigan State Police say the bridge walk is one of their largest mobilizations in the state, and they are prepared to make sure everyone has a safe event.

“We have security measures there, we have troopers from all over the state come up for security we also work with our local partners to ensure everyone’s safety,” said —-.

9&10 News will be at the Mackinac Bridge to cover the annual bridge walk.

We’ll bring you live coverage from both sides of the bridge when you join us on Labor Day.