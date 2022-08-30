One thing you can credit M. Night Shyamalan for is that he knows how to tell a chilling, disturbing story that will make you shudder from the implications of it. Old is one of the many movies out there that aren’t entirely overwhelming but are still interesting enough that it’s worth watching at least once. How people get confused about it is easy to understand since not everything is fully fleshed out. This feels better since it leaves people wondering what is going on and what they might be missing when the truth is that the director is skilled enough at telling a story that he can get people interested and keep them that way by crafting a tale that leaves enough unknown elements out there that people will want to discover. In other words, Old is a story with concrete elements that can be focused on but also contain enough hidden and obscure moments that make people wonder. Some folks have grown tired of Shyamalan, but others are still willing to give his movies a chance.

