Read full article on original website
Related
The queer horror of "Dracula"
This year marks the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's horror classic, "Dracula." Today the story, and more specifically the character, has conjured up hundreds of interpretations; Dracula himself is the second most popular character put to film, second only to Sherlock Holmes. There are the (relatively) faithful adaptations, the stage plays, the parodies, the barely recognizable CGI-action spectacles (I'm looking at you "Dracula Untold"), and the cameos. But few have embraced the queer side of the character, with its LGBTQ+ origins being traced back to the author himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
wegotthiscovered.com
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family
Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
You Can Get Paid $1,300 To Watch Stephen King Movies
To celebrate its third-ever Stephen King movie marathon this fall, Dish has created every horror spooky season expert’s dream job. The satellite TV network is offering one lucky winner $1,300 to watch 13 iconic King adaptations. According to USDish.com, “The ideal candidate has to be detail-oriented enough to track...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
CNET
Movie Tickets $3 This Saturday: How to Snag the National Cinema Day Deal
Saturday, Sept. 3, just might be the best possible day to catch a new movie in theaters. In celebration of National Cinema Day, movie tickets will cost just $3. The discount will be available at more than 3,000 theaters, according to an announcement from The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group with the National Association of Theater Owners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s the ‘Terrifier 2’ release date, trailer, runtime, and more
The massive horror genre has always adhered to an abundance of gore-fest presentations and violent antics that leave our jaws dropped. However, horror cult-classic Terrifier certainly takes the cake. As if the terrifying (no pun intended) appearance of the film’s central villain, Art the Clown, wasn’t intimidating enough, then its over-the-top brutality and blood-curdling moments help it stand out.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Old
One thing you can credit M. Night Shyamalan for is that he knows how to tell a chilling, disturbing story that will make you shudder from the implications of it. Old is one of the many movies out there that aren’t entirely overwhelming but are still interesting enough that it’s worth watching at least once. How people get confused about it is easy to understand since not everything is fully fleshed out. This feels better since it leaves people wondering what is going on and what they might be missing when the truth is that the director is skilled enough at telling a story that he can get people interested and keep them that way by crafting a tale that leaves enough unknown elements out there that people will want to discover. In other words, Old is a story with concrete elements that can be focused on but also contain enough hidden and obscure moments that make people wonder. Some folks have grown tired of Shyamalan, but others are still willing to give his movies a chance.
New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4)
We’re back for this weekend’s list of new shows coming to Netflix. As always, please be aware that our list of what’s new to Netflix this weekend of September 2-4 is only accurate as far as what Netflix is openly advertising for their platform. It’s still completely possible for Netflix to shadow drop any new […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (September 2-4) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Prepare to have your childhood ruined: the first trailer for that Winnie The Pooh horror movie has arrived
Back in May, the internet lost its collective mind at the news that, due to the original IP for A. A. Milne's beloved Winnie-The-Pooh stories becoming public domain, a Winnie-The-Pooh horror movie was being produced. Now, you can finally stick the nail in the coffin of that childhood you've been...
Netflix's Unsettling New Series "Devil in Ohio" Draws Inspiration From Real Life
Netflix is, once again, exploring unsettling, thrilling themes, this time through its original limited series "Devil in Ohio." Based on the bestselling novel by Daria Polatin, who also serves as an executive producer, the upcoming series features "Bones" actor Emily Deschanel along with "Parenthood" actor Sam Jaeger and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Madeleine Arthur.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Michael Fishman Opens Up About Leaving The Conners, And It Sounds Like There’s More To The Story
O.G. Roseanne vet Michael Fishman spoke up about exiting The Conners ahead of Season 5, but things still aren't very clear.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
ComicBook
Scream 6 Wraps Filming
Production on the upcoming sixth Scream movie has wrapped production after shooting throughout the summer in Montreal, ComicBook.com has confirmed. News of Scream 6 wrapping up was first noticed by fans after production union AQTIS 514 IATSE posted about it on social media, sharing a full cast and crew photograph on a set constructed for the movie (eagle eye'd fans will notice the subway car's numbers have a juvenile joke hidden within them). The caption from the union reads: "It's in the box! Shooting for the #Scream6 film has now ended. ⚡👻⚡ Well done to the Thunder team! We'd also like to thank producer Ron Lynch and #Montréal for choosing @blackmore.productions as their city to shoot" Check out the photo below.
TVGuide.com
Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Red light, green light. Netflix has given the go-ahead to a new season of its Korean thriller Squid Game, the most-watched series in Netflix history. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first series not in English to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. With a new season in the works, there are so many questions to be had in anticipation of the new season, like will Seong Gi-hun ever learn how to be a good father? We don't have an answer for that yet, but there are a few things we already know.
psychologytoday.com
Caveman Brain Versus Explorer Brain
The brain is split between archaic structures (amygdala) and more subtle areas devoted to memory (hippocampus). This divide can be harmful to our daily lives today. The amygdala and related fight-or-flight structures were helpful to face threats in our ancient past but are less relevant to modern society. Earlier posts...
New documentary shines light on addiction by telling one Philadelphia family's story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day to recognize the people and families impacted by addiction. Coinciding with National Recovery Month in September, a new documentary is coming out featuring a Philadelphia family struggling with addiction.Shining a light on addiction and recovery. It's a difficult journey that's usually kept in the shadows. But this family and the filmmaker want everyone to know there's nothing to be ashamed of and that with love and commitment, the darkness can be lifted.Scenes from the new documentary, "Our American Family," about a Philadelphia family's struggle with addiction.The film centers on Nicole, who...
Comments / 0