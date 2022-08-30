Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Caught Kicking & Punching Z-Ro In Newly Surfaced Video
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were involved in an altercation earlier this week, and in a newly surfaced video Trae can be seen kicking and punching his cousin and former ABN partner. In the new clip shared by TMZ on Friday (September 2), Trae Tha Truth...
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
KHOU
FBI data shows where Houston ranks on violent crime
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 is taking a closer look at the crime data and finding out that what Second Baptist Pastor Ed Young said during his sermon last weekend might not be true. "Houston in all probability right now is the most dangerous city in America to live in," Young claimed.
Houston Press
Bad Bunny Brings the Heat to Houston
Bad Bunny performed at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, September 1, his first of two sold-out nights in Houston during his World's Hottest Tour. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known as Bad Bunny, is on tour in support of his latest hit album,. Un Verano Sin Ti. As the lights...
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
Man charged in deadly game room shooting in southeast Houston that killed security guard, police say
The security guard was killed on Feb. 12 during a robbery at a game room in southeast Houston, police say.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
fox26houston.com
Exclusive: Houston sneaker store targeted in burglary ring
Small sneaker store owners are going through the blues. The owner of 'Full Court' speaks out after thieves target and burglarize his store.
cw39.com
Victim's boyfriend has not been found
HOUSTON (CW39) A 26 year old man is being called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Houston area woman. And that man, turns out to be her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the department is looking for 26 year old Jose Corona. He is the boyfriend of 36 year old Insy Cruz-Flores. On Monday, August 29, 2022, Cruz-Flores’ body was found dead in a mobile home in east Harris County.
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekend Events
50 Cent has banned Trey Songz from future Tycoon Weekend events in Houston. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), 50 Cent jumped on his Instagram page and announced that Trey Songz was prohibited from attending Tycoon Weekend, an annual event he now throws in the Texas city. The New York powerhouse posted a photo of the R&B singer with bold letters written across the picture that read: "BANNED FROM TYCOON."
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
MISSING: Houston police searching for missing 82-year-old Woodrow Smith
HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find 82-year-old Woodrow Smith who was last seen Saturday around noon in southwest Houston. Police described Smith as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Smith was last seen on Dawnridge Drive in between West Airport Boulevard...
Click2Houston.com
Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston
HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together. “I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said. Her 29-year-old brother...
New website tracks crime data following controversial sermon by Houston pastor
HOUSTON — Crime trends in Houston have been front and center since a controversial sermon by Second Baptist Church Pastor Ed Young in which he claimed Houston was the most dangerous city in America. Since then, the city has responded by releasing crime data refuting the pastor's claims. On...
fox26houston.com
Police find 2 killed, 1 injured inside possible makeshift homeless encampment in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together a deadly shooting Saturday in northwest Houston, where 3 people were found in what appears to be a makeshift homeless encampment. Details are still under investigation, but authorities say around 8 a.m., a call came in about 3 people shot in the 1300 block of Neiman Ln. Responding officers found an unidentified man with a gun at a nearby gas station and complied when he was told to put the weapon down.
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
