wrestlingrumors.net

Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company

It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
stillrealtous.com

Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
PWMania

Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
PWMania

Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle

There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future

Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
PWMania

Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks

As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania

Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over

Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month

He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
PWMania

Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired

During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
PWMania

Debuts, Returns, And Exits

As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'

Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW

AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
