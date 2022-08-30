Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
PWMania
Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW
On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage. The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Real-life Issues With Matt Riddle
There was reportedly real-life tension between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle prior to their storyline feud. The rumors of a feud between the two began when Riddle’s wife Lisa criticized how WWE women look in an Instagram post using a photo of Becky Lynch. Rollins addressed Riddle in an...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: AEW Star Suggests He Needs Neck Fusion Surgery
That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be very serious. Some will leave a wrestler on the shelf for a long time and can completely change the way their careers work. You never want to see something like that happen but sometimes there is no way around it. A current star is hinting that he might be in for a pretty serious injury.
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month
He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Triple H on What Happened With Brock Lesnar Right After Vince McMahon Retired
During an interview with BTSport.com’s Ariel Helwani, Triple H addressed the report that Brock Lesnar left the building when Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced prior to WWE SmackDown. “There’s some truth to it. Yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and Brock’s relationship with combat...
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
PWMania
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Return for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
Triple H was asked about several wrestlers possibly returning to WWE during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Tripe H made a comment about Sasha Banks and then said this about Bray Wyatt. “One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative...
Seth Rollins worked Matt Riddle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle really don’t like each other. Since entering into a feud following Cody Rhodes’ brutal victory over the man formerly known as the “Monday Night Messiah” at Hell in a Cell, Rollins has had it out for Riddle, and their interactions have only grown more and more contentious with each passing interaction.
411mania.com
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
Comments / 0