Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
1 man dead, 2 children, several others injured in car crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on Arkadelphia Rd Friday. According to police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Rd just across from Birmingham Southern College. Dozens of shell cases...
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Family sought for 2 men who died recently in Jefferson County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in either death, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate their relatives.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16-year-old killed in Shelby County ID’d, likely knew killer, investigators say
A Leeds teen shot to death in Shelby County Thursday night likely knew his killer or killers, authorities said. Authorities on Thursday identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. He was 16. Shelby County 911 received a call about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a person shot in the 400 block...
Tuscaloosa Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Truck
Police in Tuscaloosa are looking for a driver who was caught on a dash camera running into a local fire truck and immediately leaving the scene. In a Friday morning Facebook post, a police spokesperson said the collision took place on the evening of August 19th, two Fridays ago. Police...
20-year-old father ID’d as man fatally shot in Birmingham’s Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
wbrc.com
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
wbrc.com
Driver killed in 2-vehicle accident on I-59NB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver was killed in a 2-vehicle accident on I-59 NB and Messer Airport Highway, according to Birmingham Fire Rescue Service,. One driver was killed in the accident. Another person was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
1 shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City; 2nd shootout erupts as police investigate
An argument in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood turned deadly Wednesday night. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 66th Street South, which is in the Marks Village public housing community. The city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – recorded more than 20 shots fired....
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old shot to death in Shelby County; suspects at large
A shooting death is under investigation tonight in Shelby County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a report of shooting with injuries in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area. The incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. A 16-year-old male was found dead...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-59 in Birmingham
A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.
wbrc.com
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
16-year-old man found shot to death in Leeds
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide involving a 16-year-old man who was found shot to death in Leeds on Wednesday.
105.1 The Block
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0