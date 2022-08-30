Read full article on original website
Three and Out: Louisiana Tech
Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference between a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 52-24 Win vs. Louisiana Tech
There are always things you can improve, but it’s hard to imagine this Missouri team could have made a bigger statement with its 2022 season debut than it did against Louisiana Tech. Good teams win, great teams cover. And the Tigers, I’ll be damned, found a way to cover.
Live Game Thread: Tigers vs. Bulldogs
LA Tech’s opening drive is aided by a pass interference call that overturned a Mizzou interception. Then, Jaylon Carlies took it upon himself to get the turnover off a tipped ball from Isaiah McGuire. An illegal block puts Mizzou back at their own 37. Cody Schrader gets the first...
What has to go right against Louisiana Tech for fans to feel optimistic?
Thank goodness it is almost here! Each year, as football season concludes, many of us struggle to cope with the reality that there’s a long road ahead before we see our favorite teams on the gridiron again. Fortunately, seven months have passed and we are right back to making totally reasonable assumptions about our teams and envisioning national championships. The Missouri Tigers fanbase is no different.
PREGAMIN’ LOUISIANA TECH
We’re back to the standard highlight reel hype video. Drinkwitz’s motivational speech is backtracked by something sounding like a combination of Rush and Dream Theater... does anyone know what track that is?. ♫ I’m So Sophisticated ♫. Two thoughts here. Neither of them exactly positive. When will...
Louisiana Tech vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 1 matchup
We’re 24 hours away from the start of the Missouri football season!. The College Football offseason is a long one, and after 8 arduous months, we’ve nearly made it. Tomorrow is GameDay (or if you’re reading this on September 1st it’s today!) I don’t have too...
UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2022-2023
This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2022-2023 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. August 30th, 2022. Marcus...
