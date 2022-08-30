Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
Sunnova to develop solar and storage “micro-utility” in California
Energy-as-a-service provider Sunnova Energy announced it applied with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to develop a novel solution: a “micro-utility.”. The company seeks to develop largely self-sustaining micro utilities by equipping new home communities with solar and storage. Newly constructed homes will be the focus so that Sunnova can work closely with developers to design and implement distributed solar microgrids backed with resilient energy storage.
Arevon secures $400 million for 6 GW solar and storage portfolio
Arevon Energy said it received a $400 million loan to support the buildout of a 6 GW solar and energy storage project portfolio in the Midwest, Southeast, and California. Funds were provided by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and KeyBank N.A. The funding coincides with the one-year anniversary of Arevon’s launch.
Despite supply challenges, solar panel shipments grew 32% last year
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases an annual report on U.S. solar panel shipments, which include imports, exports, and domestically produced and shipped panels. This year’s report found that in 2021, shipments of PV modules rose to a record electricity-generating capacity of 28.8 million peak kW in 2021, from 21.8 million peak kW in 2020.
Sunrise brief: The IRA won’t solve all of our energy issues
Despite supply challenges, solar panel shipments grew 32% last year The Energy Information Administration module shipments report showed a steady limb in shipments. Plus, the U.S. may pivot to a domestically sourced solar supply chain. The IRA won’t solve all of our energy issues Texas solar owners still have to...
Enphase partners with Home Connect to manage home appliances from a single app
Enphase Energy, Inc., a microinverter and battery specialist, announced an agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Enphase will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering users a way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.
Sunrise brief: Sungrow mulling new inverter factory outside of China
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications Zendure has developed a residential storage system using a semi-solid state battery with 6.438 kWh capacity. Each unit is scalable with up to four batteries, bring the capacity of one unit to 32 kWh and of two units to 64 kWh. The system can be used with solar panels.
