ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownstoner.com

The Insider: Architect’s Own South Slope Row House Grows Up and Out, Prioritizes Energy Saving

Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. It sounds a bit like something out of an old folk tale, but architect Michelle Krochmal of Brooklyn-based Filament Architecture Studio and her husband spent months scouring Brooklyn neighborhoods from Greenpoint to Ditmas Park before finding a home a block from where they were already living in the South Slope. They’d bought a small house there in 2009, but as their two children became teens, they felt increasingly cramped.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Live in Norman Mailer’s Former Heights Aerie With Bookcases, Terraces, Views for $8,500 a Month

This singular penthouse with sweeping views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty at one time served as Norman Mailer’s writing studio, where he wrote “The Executioner’s Song,” back when he owned the entire Greek Revival house at 142 Columbia Heights. When he took the circa 1840s Brooklyn Heights brick house co-op in 1977, the top floor became his apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Quick-Delivery Startups Fold While Bodegas Hold On

This is the second part in amNewYork Metro’s series “Still Racing to Deliver,” a follow-up to the five-part series exploring the proliferation of quick-commerce grocery services in New York City. Last year, as quick-commerce grocery delivery services swept through the city, buying up retail and advertising space...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business

Comments / 0

Community Policy