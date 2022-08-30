Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Apartments Coming Over South Street StorefrontsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
brownstoner.com
The Insider: Architect’s Own South Slope Row House Grows Up and Out, Prioritizes Energy Saving
Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. It sounds a bit like something out of an old folk tale, but architect Michelle Krochmal of Brooklyn-based Filament Architecture Studio and her husband spent months scouring Brooklyn neighborhoods from Greenpoint to Ditmas Park before finding a home a block from where they were already living in the South Slope. They’d bought a small house there in 2009, but as their two children became teens, they felt increasingly cramped.
brownstoner.com
Live in Norman Mailer’s Former Heights Aerie With Bookcases, Terraces, Views for $8,500 a Month
This singular penthouse with sweeping views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty at one time served as Norman Mailer’s writing studio, where he wrote “The Executioner’s Song,” back when he owned the entire Greek Revival house at 142 Columbia Heights. When he took the circa 1840s Brooklyn Heights brick house co-op in 1977, the top floor became his apartment.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: As Housing Crisis Threatens Pets and Owners, Brooklyn Shelters Welcome Animals
AG, FTC Sue Roomster for Defrauding Renters [Eagle]. Movies Announced for Upcoming Brooklyn Horror Film Festival [amNY]. New Outdoor Holiday Market Coming to Brooklyn Borough Hall [BK Mag]. Brooklyn Woman Shocked No Arrest Made in Dog’s Death [PIX11]. Landmarks Mulls Converting Dyker Heights Orphanage Into Yeshiva [CityLand]. Among the...
brownstoner.com
Quick-Delivery Startups Fold While Bodegas Hold On
This is the second part in amNewYork Metro’s series “Still Racing to Deliver,” a follow-up to the five-part series exploring the proliferation of quick-commerce grocery services in New York City. Last year, as quick-commerce grocery delivery services swept through the city, buying up retail and advertising space...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownstoner.com
Family-Owned Bay Ridge Diner Famous for Its Homemade Ice Cream Closes After 125 Years
Anopoli, the family-owned Bay Ridge diner known for its homemade ice cream, has closed after more than a century on 3rd Avenue. Owners of the eatery posted the announcement outside of their business over the weekend. “After 26 years, we decided it is time to close our doors,” their message...
brownstoner.com
Soak in Some Knowledge and a Scenic View With the Return of University Open Air
People say New York City is a melting pot of cultures — and, according to a 2020 census count, more than 36 percent of the Big Apple’s population is foreign. But how much do we really know about the life experiences of our neighbors?. With this in mind,...
Comments / 0