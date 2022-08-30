ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Business
City
South Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
South Charleston, WV
Government
South Charleston, WV
Cars
Metro News

Coalfield communities get about $100 million for development, officials announce

West Virginia coalfield communities are drawing down about $100 million to spur job growth, according to local and national sources. The bulk is almost $63 million coming to the Appalachian Climate Technology coalition (ACT Now), led by Coalfield Development Corporation through revitalization grants being announced today by the Biden administration.
ECONOMY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
wvexplorer.com

2022 ginseng harvest season in West Virginia opens

MULLENS, W.Va. — Ginseng harvest season is open in West Virginia and will continue through Wednesday, November 30, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
AGRICULTURE
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Hanshaw
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Metro News

Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia

West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wvpublic.org

Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects

West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Advanced Manufacturing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Republican
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Coal mining death in West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A coal miner has died in a West Virginia mine. Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin both announced the death Friday. Justice said Kris Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed in an accident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Thursday evening. The mine, which...
HARTS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy