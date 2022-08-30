Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
As the "Dog Days" of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties.
Counties with the most seniors in West Virginia
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
West Virginia receives funding to transition to clean energy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Efforts to improve West Virginia’s environment and economy have gotten a little more funding recently as the federal government announced $62.8 million in grant awards to the Appalachian Climate Technology Coalition (ACT Now). The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the funds through President Biden’s Build Back Better Challenge. Officials say the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Coalfield communities get about $100 million for development, officials announce
West Virginia coalfield communities are drawing down about $100 million to spur job growth, according to local and national sources. The bulk is almost $63 million coming to the Appalachian Climate Technology coalition (ACT Now), led by Coalfield Development Corporation through revitalization grants being announced today by the Biden administration.
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
wvexplorer.com
2022 ginseng harvest season in West Virginia opens
MULLENS, W.Va. — Ginseng harvest season is open in West Virginia and will continue through Wednesday, November 30, according to the W.Va. Division of Forestry. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the herb’s last seeds grow, the hunter must, by law, plant them at the site where the root was taken. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
Miner dies of electrical accident in Kanawha County, West Virginia, coal mine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An underground miner for Black Hawk's Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County has died in an accident there, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's office. The Mine Safety and Health Administration termed Thursday's accident as electrical. The mine controller is Seven Energy AG....
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects
West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects. The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Metro News
Coal mining death in West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A coal miner has died in a West Virginia mine. Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin both announced the death Friday. Justice said Kris Ball, 34, of Harts, was killed in an accident at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine Thursday evening. The mine, which...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports continuing rise in active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases rose another consecutive day from Thursday to Friday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were at 3,362 on Friday, up 211 from 3,151 on Thursday. The state also reported 996 new cases were received since the last report on Thursday.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father of three dies in West Virginia coal mine
An investigation is underway after a man in West Virginia died at the Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Huntington awarded $15 million to develop former industrial sites; first tenants announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Huntington announced Friday that it has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help develop two former industrial sites into manufacturing hubs. The Appalachian Climate Technology Now Coalition of West Virginia, which the city is a part of, recently received $62.8...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Comments / 9