Today: Coal ash clean up and removal had been a major topic of discussion in the Region lately so we’re bringing back our conversations with representatives from NIPSCO as well as Just Transition Northwest Indiana. But up first, the Indiana Dunes National Park was granted $16 M as part of the Great American Outdoors Act. We’ll speak with park superintendent Paul Labovitz about how the funds will be utilized for some much needed repairs. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO