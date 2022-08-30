Read full article on original website
IU Health prepares to provide abortion care after Indiana's near-total ban takes effect
Indiana’s largest health care system said it’s prepared to continue offering legal abortion care after the state’s ban takes effect Sept. 15. IU Health leaders said they’ve spent the last month developing guidance and supports for providers. Dr. David Ingram, IU Health chief medical officer, said...
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation
The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
Regionally Speaking, September 1, 2022
Today: Coal ash clean up and removal had been a major topic of discussion in the Region lately so we’re bringing back our conversations with representatives from NIPSCO as well as Just Transition Northwest Indiana. But up first, the Indiana Dunes National Park was granted $16 M as part of the Great American Outdoors Act. We’ll speak with park superintendent Paul Labovitz about how the funds will be utilized for some much needed repairs. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking.
California lawmakers move to keep the state's last nuclear plant open
California lawmakers today approved a big subsidy to keep the state's last nuclear power plant operating. The Diablo Canyon plant on the Central Coast between San Francisco and Los Angeles was scheduled to close by 2025. Benjamin Purper of member station KCBX in San Luis Obispo is less than 20...
