WWE

411mania.com

Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW

Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Recent Changes And If They’re Going To Last

Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful) and discussed the recent changes in WWE, with Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. McIntyre notably used the word “wrestling” on RAW recently, something that had been prohibited under McMahon’s watch. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match

– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22

It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company

A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
KANSAS CITY, MO
411mania.com

Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings

– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
WWE
411mania.com

Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE

Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
WWE
411mania.com

Darby Allin Recalls His Choice To Pass On NXT

Speaking with the hosts on DDP Snake Pit recently, Darby Allin talked about what he went through before becoming one of the core roster members for AEW (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the entire episode and read a couple highlights from Allin below. On where he felt he...
WWE
411mania.com

Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future

Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
WWE

