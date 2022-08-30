Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
411mania.com
Swerve Strickland Talks About The Rest Of Hit Row In WWE And His Move To AEW
Swerve Strickland spoke to the Grapsody podcast recently to discuss his former NXT group Hit Row and where all its members have landed after being released last November (h/t to Fightful). Strickland himself was signed to AEW, while B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis eventually found a home back at WWE. You can read a couple highlights from the interview below.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Lana Rhoades sparks mystery about NBA player father of her baby
Lana Rhoades sparked a mystery regarding the father of her baby. Rhoades, a former Playboy Playmate and adult film actress, gave birth to her first child in January. There has been a mystery regarding the father of the child. On Thursday, Rhoades shared a video on her social media page...
NBA・
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Recent Changes And If They’re Going To Last
Drew McIntyre recently appeared on WWE After The Bell (h/t Fightful) and discussed the recent changes in WWE, with Triple H taking over creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement. McIntyre notably used the word “wrestling” on RAW recently, something that had been prohibited under McMahon’s watch. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
411mania.com
Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Show, Recent TV Tapings
– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. The OGK for the Impact Wrestling Team Titles is going to open tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Also, Impact will reportedly start teasing the debut of NJPW star Yuya Uemura very soon. It could start as early as tonight’s edition of Impact.
411mania.com
Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title Over Sheamus in Brutal, Hard-Hitting Match at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– It was a brutal, hard-fought match, but Sheamus was not able to obtain his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at today’s Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained his title over Sheamus in the extremely physical, hard-hitting match. Before the bout started, Gunther came out with the newly reformed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar Walking Out On Smackdown, His Past Issues & Current Relationship With Brock
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H addressed the backstage situation where Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of Smackdown after hearing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE, and that Triple H had to convince Brock to come back. Triple H said the story had “some truth to it.” Highlights of his comments are below.
411mania.com
Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle
– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
411mania.com
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for Clash at the Castle. A reminder that WWE taped this episode last week, which makes sense as trying to travel to Wales on Friday night for a show relatively early tomorrow morning would just be a nightmare for all the talent involved. If you’d like spoilers you can find them HERE. Tonight we’ve got some wrestling when Karrion Kross makes his in ring return to the company, Hit Row and Maximum Male Models will have a dust up, there’s a Viking Rules match when the Viking Raiders battle New Day, and of course a celebration of Roman Reigns hitting the two year mark for his Universal title run. Two full years in the modern era is genuinely remarkable. This also naturally is the last chance for WWE to sell you on Clash at the Castle, so expect Drew McIntyre to show up and mess with Roman, plus there will be some kind of interaction between Sheamus and Intercontinental champion Gunther as they’re gearing up to just beat the crap out of each other at that event as well. Anyway that’s the preamble so let’s get to the (recorded) action.
411mania.com
GCW/Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed Results 9.2.22: Jon Moxley Confronts Nick Gage, More
GCW and Black Label Pro teamed up for their 4 Cups Stuffed show in Friday with Jon Moxley & Nick Gage coming face to face, plus more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, below courtesy of Fightful:. *...
411mania.com
Darby Allin Recalls His Choice To Pass On NXT
Speaking with the hosts on DDP Snake Pit recently, Darby Allin talked about what he went through before becoming one of the core roster members for AEW (via Wrestling Inc). You can listen to the entire episode and read a couple highlights from Allin below. On where he felt he...
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
411mania.com
WWE News: Footage of Clash at the Castle Entrance Stage & Set, The Best of Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Answers His Most Googled Questions
– NoDQ.com’s Aaron Rift tweeted a sneak peek at the WWE Clash at the Castle entrance stage and set. You can check out that footage, along with some other photos and clips posted from Principality Stadium, below:. – WWE is livestreaming The Best of Drew McIntyre ahead of his...
Comments / 0